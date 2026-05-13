SRH Skipper Pat Cummins Penalised For Slow Over Rate Against GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has been fined ₹12 lakh for a slow over rate during their IPL match against Gujarat Titans, highlighting the league's strict enforcement of time regulations.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Pat Cummins, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined for a slow over rate during an IPL match.

The penalty imposed on Cummins is Rs 12 lakh, as per IPL's Code of Conduct.

This marks the team's first offence of the season regarding minimum over-rate violations.

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a significant defeat against Gujarat Titans in the same match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has been fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the game against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match in Ahmedabad.

Cummins Fined ₹12 Lakh

Cummins was penalised Rs 12 lakh.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

SRH's Crushing Defeat Against GT

SRH suffered a crushing 82-run loss against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chasing GT's 168 for five, SRH were bundled out for a paltry 86 in 14.5 overs.