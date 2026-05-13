HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » SRH Skipper Pat Cummins Penalised For Slow Over Rate Against GT

SRH Skipper Pat Cummins Penalised For Slow Over Rate Against GT

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 11:27 IST

x

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has been fined ₹12 lakh for a slow over rate during their IPL match against Gujarat Titans, highlighting the league's strict enforcement of time regulations.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Pat Cummins, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined for a slow over rate during an IPL match.
  • The penalty imposed on Cummins is Rs 12 lakh, as per IPL's Code of Conduct.
  • This marks the team's first offence of the season regarding minimum over-rate violations.
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a significant defeat against Gujarat Titans in the same match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has been fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the game against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match in Ahmedabad.

Cummins Fined ₹12 Lakh

Cummins was penalised Rs 12 lakh.

 

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

SRH's Crushing Defeat Against GT

SRH suffered a crushing 82-run loss against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chasing GT's 168 for five, SRH were bundled out for a paltry 86 in 14.5 overs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rahul Dravid backs European cricket revolution
Rahul Dravid backs European cricket revolution
Preity Zinta hits out at 'fake narratives' against PBKS
Preity Zinta hits out at 'fake narratives' against PBKS
IPL 2026 Week 6: Record Chases, Stunning Centuries
IPL 2026 Week 6: Record Chases, Stunning Centuries
Sooryavanshi Dragged Into Child Labour Row
Sooryavanshi Dragged Into Child Labour Row
Former Mohun Bagan President Swapan Sadhan Bose Dies
Former Mohun Bagan President Swapan Sadhan Bose Dies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey hits-out at NTA over NEET row1:14

Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey hits-out at NTA over NEET...

Kanpur Womanâ s 'Sholay' Protest for Husband's Release1:03

Kanpur Womanâ s 'Sholay' Protest for Husband's Release

Doda's Mesmerizing Weather Will Leave You Spellbound1:49

Doda's Mesmerizing Weather Will Leave You Spellbound

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO