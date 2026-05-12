Axar Patel Penalised For Delhi Capitals' Slow Over Rate

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel faces a hefty fine for a slow over rate during their recent IPL victory against Punjab Kings, highlighting the league's strict enforcement of time regulations.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel was fined Rs 12 lakh for slower over rate against Punjab Kings on Monday. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals' captain, has been fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over rate during their IPL match against Punjab Kings.

The fine was imposed after Delhi Capitals' first over-rate offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Axar Patel and David Miller scored crucial fifties in the match, contributing to Delhi Capitals' victory.

Delhi Capitals are currently seventh in the IPL points table and will face Rajasthan Royals in their next match.

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in their win against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League in Dharamsala on Monday.

Axar Patel's Match-Winning Performance

Axar and David Miller scored counter attacking fifties to help DC defeat Punjab Kings by three-wickets and keep their slim Playoff chances alive in Dharamsala.

IPL's Official Statement On The Fine

"Delhi Capitals (DC) Captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during the match Match No. 55 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala," said an IPL media advisory.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Axar Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added.

Delhi Capitals' Upcoming Match

Currently seventh on the points table, DC next take on Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday.