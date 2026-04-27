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Angkrish Raghuvanshi Penalised For IPL Code Breach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 12:53 IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi faced a penalty for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Lucknow Super Giants, highlighting the league's strict enforcement of player behaviour.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi remonstrates with umpires after being dismissed for obstructing the field during the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi remonstrates with umpires after being dismissed for obstructing the field during the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined 20% of match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct.
  • Raghuvanshi penalised for emotional outburst after obstructing the field.
  • The incident involved abuse of cricket equipment after being given out.
  • Raghuvanshi admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was on Monday fined 20 per cent of his match fee for his emotional outburst after being given out for obstructing the field during his side's IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Sunday.

KKR won the game via Super Over.

 

Details of the Code of Conduct Breach

"Angkrish Raghuvanshi, batter & wicket-keeper, Kolkata Knight Riders, has been fined 20% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 38 against Lucknow Super Giants," read an IPL statement.

"Raghuvanshi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match."

Incident Summary

The incident occurred in the fifth over, when, after being given out for 'obstructing the field', Raghuvanshi struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and subsequently threw his helmet into the dugout.

Raghuvanshi admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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