IPL 2026: Virat Kohli salutes Krunal Pandya after gritty match-winner vs Mumbai Indians

'You just showed us how to grind, how to stay in there, find a solution, find a way.'

IMAGE: Battling cramps, Krunal Pandya scored a 46-ball 73 against Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Krunal Pandya’s 73 under cramps earned high praise from Virat Kohli as RCB chased down 167 in a last-ball finish against Mumbai Indians.

Kohli called it Krunal’s "best IPL knock," highlighting his crucial partnerships and refusal to give in to physical strain.

RCB’s win, built on late-order resilience, took them to the top of the table with seven wins in 11 matches.

Virat Kohli has hailed Krunal Pandya for producing what he called his "best IPL knock" after Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Krunal struck a crucial 73 off 46 balls, anchoring RCB’s recovery after they slipped to 39/3 in the chase of 167. Battling cramps and a difficult pitch, he built key partnerships with Jacob Bethell and Jitesh Sharma to bring the innings back on track before falling in the 18th over after two powerful sixes off Allah Ghazanfar.

• 'Some Scars Are Worth...' Krunal Shows Battle Wounds

Kohli Terms Krunal Pandya’s Effort Inspirational

In a video released by RCB, Kohli praised Krunal’s resilience, saying the innings stood out for its courage under pressure. He said Krunal refused to give in to discomfort and instead "found a way" to keep the team in the contest, with his late sixes proving decisive in the final outcome.

"I think it's your best IPL knock so far from what I've seen. You've played a lot of knocks under pressure, but I think tonight was special. You were struggling with bouncing balls hitting you, keeping low, and bouncing up. But you never made an excuse. You just showed us how to grind, how to stay in there, find a solution, find a way," Kohli said.

And even when you were cramping, those two sixes were actually the difference in the game where you could have easily said, 'I can't carry on.' But you found the strength to carry on for the team, so we can take a lot of inspiration from that."

Middle-order rescue keeps RCB alive in tricky pursuit

RCB’s chase had begun poorly after Kohli himself was dismissed for a second consecutive golden duck. However, contributions from Rajat Patidar, Tim David and Bethell helped steady the innings alongside Krunal’s effort.

"With the bat, we didn't get off to the best start, we know that. But like the last game, we've had two games where we haven't had the best starts. But in the last game, Rajat (Rajat Patidar) stepped up, along with KP (Krunal Pandya), contributing. TD (Tim David) made an impact in the last game. This game around again, Beth (Jacob Bethell) stuck in, got us an important partnership with KP. So that contribution was crucial for us to chase the score down," Kohli added.

Earlier, MI posted 166/7 after being reduced to 28/3, with Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma adding an 82-run stand. For RCB, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with 4/23.

RCB eventually sealed victory on the final ball, climbing to the top of the points table with seven wins in 11 matches.

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