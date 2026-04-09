Why Rashid Khan may not play upcoming Test match against India

Rashid Khan considers stepping back from Test cricket after medical warnings over his back injury, with the Afghanistan star prioritising fitness and ODI longevity.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, is rethinking Test future after doctors warn over workload. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The leg-spinner has been battling a lower-back injury since 2023 and underwent surgery.

Doctors had advised him to stay away from red-ball cricket due to the physical strain.

He revealed he bowled 126 overs across his last two Tests, calling it “too much”.

Afghanistan are scheduled to play a one-off Test against India in June.

Afghanistan's premier spinner Rashid Khan revealed that despite medical advice, he continued to play red-ball cricket, which has now become a challenge.

Rashid, who has been battling a lower-back injury since 2023, said he is reconsidering his involvement in Test cricket due to the heavy physical strain, especially after bowling excessive overs in recent matches.

The former Afghanistan Test captain pushed himself to play, even bowling long spells after his back surgery, but doctors warned that continuing in the format could shorten his career and affect his longevity in the sport.

Afghanistan are scheduled to play a one-off Test against the India in June in New Chandigarh.

Rashid committed to ODIs

"Red-ball cricket is a little difficult because that was the first thing my doctor told me: 'Stay away from red-ball cricket'.

"I still went ahead and played. After the surgery, I played a game against Zimbabwe and bowled 67 overs, which was crazy. The doctor told me, 'If you don't want to play cricket, you can keep playing red-ball cricket. He said it's not going to help me and that I won't be able to play for long," Rashid Khan told reporters on Wednesday.

While he remains committed to ODIs and aims for a long career with Afghanistan, he plans to manage his workload carefully to stay fit, avoid injury, and focus on the upcoming ODI World Cup.

"So yes, I will think about it. But ODI cricket, I really enjoy that format. I am in good shape to play ODIs for a longer period for Afghanistan. However, I want to be careful about how much I play and not put too much load on myself if I want to have a longer career," he said.

"In my last two Test matches, I bowled 126 overs, which is simply too much. I will take it easy and prepare myself for the World Cup. Imagine if something happens to my back during a Test match, I can't play 100 Tests. There is no specific target for me in Test cricket," he added.

Since gaining Test status in 2017, the Afghanistan national cricket team have played 12 Tests, with Rashid Khan featuring in just six. He has scalped 45 Test wickets, including three five-wicket hauls.