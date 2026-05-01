IPL 2026: Dhoni skips CSK matches to avoid distraction: Hussey

'He always wants what's best for the team, and he was worried that if he came, there'd be a bit too much of a distraction.'

IMAGE: MS Dhoni has missed the initial phase of IPL 2026 after suffering a calf strain in the team's build-up. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points MS Dhoni does not stay at venues during CSK's matches in IPL 2026 to avoid distracting the team, says Michael Hussey.

Hussey reveals Dhoni is recovering well from a calf injury.

Dhoni’s return depends on regaining full match fitness.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has said Mahendra Singh Dhoni chose not to attend IPL 2026 matches to keep the focus on the team.

Dhoni, who is recovering from a calf injury, has not featured in any match so far this season.

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Dhoni puts team first

Hussey said Dhoni was concerned that his presence would draw attention away from the players. He felt the crowd reaction and camera focus could distract the team.

According to Hussey, Dhoni preferred that the squad carry on without added pressure or spotlight.

"He's such a team-oriented guy, MS Dhoni. He always wants what's best for the team, and he was worried that if he came, there'd be a bit too much of a distraction. Obviously, the cameras would be on him a lot. The crowd would be cheering for him and things like that."

"And he really wanted the team to just be able to go about their job, do our thing. Whether that's right or wrong, that's not my decision to sort of make, but that's the thinking behind with Dhoni not wanting to come to the matches," Hussey said on the eve of CSK's crucial game against Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

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Dhoni on the path to recovery

Dhoni has been with the team since March and has taken part in practice sessions, but is yet to play a match.

Hussey said the former captain is progressing well and has started increasing his running intensity, which was the main concern during recovery.

Dhoni's return likely soon

Hussey said Dhoni’s batting and wicketkeeping are not in doubt, but he will return only after regaining full confidence in his fitness.

He added that Dhoni could be back in the next match or shortly after, once he is satisfied with his recovery.

"Hopefully, he'll be back as soon as possible. I don't know if it's tomorrow or maybe the next match after that, but he's progressing really well. I know he's been upping his running speeds, and that was probably the sticking point."

"I think we're very confident from a skill perspective with his batting and his wicketkeeping, but it was just making sure that he could maintain good running power, particularly towards the back end of an inning, where he's going to have to scan for those and twos. So as soon as he's got the confidence in his calf, then I'm sure he'll give it the tick to be ready to go," Hussey added.

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