Why LSG coach Langer praised captain Pant despite loss to MI

Justin Langer backs Lucknow Super Giants’ batting revamp despite loss to Mumbai Indians, praising Rishabh Pants selflessness and Nicholas Pooran’s explosive knock and improved intent.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran hit eight sixes and a boundary in his 21-ball 63. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer expressed mixed feelings after defeat to Mumbai Indians..

Langer highlighted the batting restructure as a key positive despite the loss.

Nicholas Pooran’s explosive 63 was praised as a standout performance.

Langer admitted LSG are still working to find the right batting combination.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer expressed mixed emotions following his side's six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Despite the loss, Langer was optimistic about the team's batting performance, particularly highlighting the impact of Nicholas Pooran.

"I thought the whole restructure of our batting order was positive. We've identified last summer that all our metrics were where we were on top of everything with our batting, this year we're right down at the bottom, so we had to do something, right? So we restructured it, seeing Nicholas Pooran batting like that and bringing smiles to everyone's faces," Langer said during the post-match press conference.

"You could see how determined he was. I actually turn up to every training session just to watch Pooran bat. And even though he's working so hard, he hasn't had the season he's wanted so far, but today just goes to show why he's been one of the, he is one of the great T20 players in the world. So it was great entertainment and, yeah, that's a real positive for us," he added.

Langer backs Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant scored 15 off 10 balls before being dismissed by Will Jacks on Monday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Addressing the team's overall strategy, Langer acknowledged the challenges in getting the batting order right and backed captain Rishabh Pant after another batting failure.

"We played a practice game two days ago and Rishabh Pant got 95 off 30 balls. You look at him and say, 'oh my gosh, that's Pant at his best'. We've seen him in Test cricket, he destroys teams at No 5. So we thought today it might be a good option for the team. He selflessly moved down the order to let Nicky (Pooran) bat at No.3, which was unbelievable".

"First, he didn't do anything wrong, that's for sure. When you try and, with all these things, you try and work out the jigsaw puzzle which works best for the team, right? So, we've been very aware, we've got guys who can fill that position, we've got guys we've chopped and changed the opening positions a few times. So, if you're winning, everyone says the jigsaw puzzle's right. If you're not, it's not. But one part of the jigsaw puzzle today, which was a positive, was Pooran," he explained.

Praise for Bumrah, Chahar

Looking back on the match, the coach noted the team's intent to improve their aggression at the crease and he also praised the resilience of MI's bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar.

"We went in with a real mindset to up our, up our intent, and we did that really well today. And then we just lost a couple of wickets in the middle, which just dragged us.

"I thought Bumrah and Chahar's last two overs were outstanding. You've got to sometimes give credit to the opposition. Chahar's last over was absolutely magnificent," he said.

"So, Bumrah as well, I mean, that's what champions do, they fight back. So, we, they were good at the end. We could have lost with eight balls to go or something. So, there's a lot more positives in our batting today, that's for sure," he concluded.