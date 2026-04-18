IPL 2026: Why Is India Ignoring Shreyas Iyer for T20 Captaincy?

Despite his consistent IPL performances and proven leadership, Shreyas Iyer's continued exclusion from India's T20 captaincy conversation raises questions about the selection criteria and priorities within the BCCI.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates his half century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Shreyas Iyer has consistently delivered match-winning performances in IPL 2026, showcasing his batting prowess and leadership skills.

Suryakumar Yadav's inconsistent form has fueled the debate about India's T20 captaincy, opening the door for Iyer's consideration.

Iyer has a proven track record of leading teams to the IPL playoffs and finals, demonstrating his tactical acumen and leadership qualities.

Despite his strong IPL form and leadership credentials, reports suggest that selection planning may not currently favour Iyer's return to the national T20 setup.

Shreyas Iyer started IPL 2026 form where he left off in the IPL 2025 final.

He has been in sensational form, consistently delivering match-winning performances in high-pressure chases. He is batting as and when the situation demands.

At the Wankhede stadium against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, April 16, 2026, night, he scored a commanding 66 off 35 balls in a 196 chase. Prabhsimran Singh and Iyer struck fluent fifties as Punjab Kings' winning run continued with a seven-wicket hammering of Mumbai Indians. Their 139 run stand came from only 67 balls as Prabhsimran and Iyer eclipsed Quinton de Kock and Naman Dhir's first innings heroics.

What stood out was Iyer's control in the middle overs, where he handled both spin and pace with ease and broke MI's rhythm at a crucial stage.

Against the Chennai Super Kings, he struck a brilliant 50 off 29 balls while chasing 210 at Chepauk. Coming in under pressure, he took a few deliveries to settle before shifting gears seamlessly.

In another high-pressure chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Iyer remained unbeaten on 69 off 33 balls while chasing 220. Walking in after a strong start, he immediately took charge, playing fluent strokes through the off-side and powerful lofted shots over mid-wicket.

So far, Shreyas Iyer has scored 203 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 187.96, including three back-to-back half-centuries.

Mohammad Kaif praised Shreyas Iyer, saying he 'leads from the front and keeps compiling match-winning knocks -- match after match, year after year.'

The T20 Captaincy Debate

The debate around India's T20I captaincy has gained traction due to contrasting IPL 2026 performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer.

While Suryakumar continues to lead India's T20 side, his inconsistent run has raised questions about whether his form is strong enough to carry leadership responsibilities into a World Cup cycle. On the other hand, Iyer's consistency and leadership record have naturally brought him into the conversation.

Suryakumar has had a mixed IPL 2026 season, scoring 106 runs in five matches with scores of 51, 16, 6, 33 and 0. While he did show his class with a fluent half-century against Delhi Capitals, he hasn't been able to sustain that rhythm.

The 35 year old also struggled for runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 and admitted that his team-mates carried him through the tournament.

Beyond his batting, Shreyas Iyer has built a strong reputation as a proven leader and his captaincy record has become a regular talking point.

Over the years, he has guided his teams to the playoffs in four out of five full IPL seasons.

He has also led three different franchises to IPL finals -- Delhi Capitals in 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 where they went on to win the title, and Punjab Kings in 2025 as runners-up -- making him one of the few captains to achieve sustained success across multiple teams, further strengthening his reputation as a calm, tactically sharp, and results-driven leader.

In 2025, he was acquired for Rs 26.75 crore (Rs 267.5 million), becoming one of the most expensive players in IPL history, and justified that value by leading Punjab Kings to another final while also scoring 604 runs at an average of 50.33.

In 2026, he has carried that momentum forward, leading PBKS to an unbeaten start with four wins and one no result, placing them at the top of the table.

Statistically, he also ranks among the most successful IPL captains with 50 or more matches, boasting a win percentage of 59.30 pre cent, underlining his consistency and effectiveness as a leader.

The Selection Conundrum

Despite strong IPL form, reports suggest that selection planning may not currently favour Iyer's return to the national T20 setup.

Though the Punjab Kings skipper has consistently delivered in high-stakes situations and stands out as a strong leadership option heading into a major tournament cycle.

Ultimately, the discussion comes down to whether India prioritises established leadership structures or rewards current performance. Suryakumar Yadav remains an important figure in the T20 setup, but his recent inconsistency has opened up space for debate.

Many believe Iyer deserves a fair chance, given both his batting impact and proven leadership qualities.

He has been overlooked for too long and deserves a fair chance. He is a strong batter and an even better leader.

It is difficult to understand why he is still being ignored despite his performances and captaincy record.

The question remains -- what is stopping BCCI Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar and Coach Gautam Gambhir from considering Shreyas Iyer as India's T20I captain?