Gujarat Titans Confident Despite Middle Order Woes

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill. Photograph: Gujarat Titans

Key Points Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel dismissed external criticism of the team's middle order, affirming their confidence in the players' abilities.

Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan are trusted to finish games, with Patel highlighting their pressure-handling capabilities.

Young pacer Ashok Sharma earned praise for his pace and variations, consistently bowling between 145-150 kmph.

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel on Sunday acknowledged the external chatter around the team's middle order but asserted that the side remains unconcerned as it continues to deliver in crunch situations.

GT come into the match on the back of a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, though the lower middle order, particularly Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, has faced scrutiny over its finishing.

Gujarat Titans' Middle Order Performance

"I know there is lot of external talk about GT's middle order, but as far as we are concerned, we are quite okay with the way it's been happening," Parthiv said during the press conference ahead of their home game against Mumbai Indians.

Asked about Tewatia and Shahrukh, Parthiv replied: "Obviously they finished the job, so whatever deliveries they can get, they are doing the job and having said that, if you are trying to compare the number of runs and the situation, it's not going to be equal for any team.

"So our top order is great, we are very happy the way the top order has been batting ... but for us, Tewatia has finished the last two games and Shahrukh (Khan) stayed not out, so we are not worried about it."

In their opening two losses to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the middle order had come under criticism for not stepping up.

'Ashok Sharma An Exciting Talent'

"Just looking at obviously both of them, (Rahul) Tewatia in last two games, he was not out and he is someone who handles the pressure really well," Patel said.

"Obviously our top 3 (Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler) are spending a lot of time in the middle, so they are not getting enough balls anyway, so their role is completely different.

"Even if I can jog your memories back to last year, when we needed 10 of 1 over against Delhi, Tewatia came in and hit a six of reversing ball of Michel Starc, so he has done the job, even yesterday Shahrukh stayed not out."

Patel also praised young pacer Ashok Sharma, who has picked up six wickets in five matches this season.

Patel said: "He is definitely an exciting talent, we saw him during Syed Mushtaq Ali here in Ahmedabad and he is someone who has pace and someone who consistently can bowl over 145-150.

"With that he has a lot of variations also and he is a smart bowler. It's not something that he just wants to bowl fast but he also understands the game, he reads the game really well, so we are fortunate to have a youngster who can clock around 145-150 consistently."

Patel also lavished praise on Prasidh Krishna, who has taken 11 wickets so far to emerge as their top bowler.

"Prasidh has been great, we saw last year also he had the Purple Cap (highest wicket-taker), so he understands his role. He has been bowling really well, so it's great to see that he is carrying his form, what he had done in last season as well."

Despite Mumbai Indians enduring four successive losses, Patel said GT will not take them lightly.

"That's the beauty of this competition, any team can turn it around. We've had that experience last year when CSK and LSG were not playing well, they came here and they beat us in the last two games and then we could not finish in the top two.

"So it's not a question of the form as well, we've seen a lot of times that Mumbai Indians has that ability to make a comeback and I've been part of a couple of them as well, but those are the things which actually doesn't matter.

"At this point of time, we would be focusing on what we can do at the best of our ability."