IPL 2026: Why did Punjab Kings underuse Chahal?

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has raised eyebrows over the limited utilisation of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during Punjab Kings' recent IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans, questioning the team's strategy.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal has 228 IPL wickets, making him one of the most successful bowlers in the league. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mohammad Kaif questions why Yuzvendra Chahal bowled only one over in the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match.

Kaif highlights Chahal's impressive IPL record, including a significant number of wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kaif acknowledges the pitch conditions but believes Chahal should have been trusted to find ways to take wickets.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif expressed surprise over the limited use of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during Punjab Kings' four-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

Taking to X, Kaif questioned PBKS's decision to bowl Chahal for just one over despite his stature as one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history. The veteran leg-spinner bowled only one over, where he conceded 13 runs.

Chahal's Impressive IPL Record

He pointed out that the leg-spinner has 228 wickets in the league, including a significant number picked up during his long stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

""It surprises me to see a highest wicket taker of ipl history Yuzi Chahal bowl just one over against GT. Remember he has 228 ipl wickets in which 139 have come on the flat Chinnaswamy during his 8 years with RCB," Kaif wrote.

Pitch Conditions and Team Strategy

Kaif acknowledged that the pitch conditions may have influenced the team's strategy, noting the presence of grass on the surface.

However, he stressed that a bowler of Chahal's calibre has the ability to adapt and find ways to take wickets even in challenging conditions. "Ok, the pitch had grass but Chahal is an IPL great he could have found ways to get wickets. Punjab needs to trust him more."