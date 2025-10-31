IPL 2026: Where is Sanju Samson headed to?

IMAGE: Captain Sanju Samson has asked Rajasthan Royals to trade him or release him into the auction, signalling an end to his long association with the franchise. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson is poised to leave Rajasthan Royals, as the IPL franchise is keen to trade the wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the IPL auction in December, according to reports.



It is believed that citing 'serious differences' captain Samson has asked Royals to trade him or release him into the auction, signalling an end to his long association with the franchise.



Chennai Super Kings has emerged as one of the likely destinations for Samson, yet Royals' request to trade him for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad was rejected by CSK.



'It has emerged that the Royals have written again to multiple franchises inquiring their interest in acquiring the India keeper-batter. RR lead owner Manoj Badale is said to be spearheading the negotiations personally,' reported Cricbuzz.



India all-rounder Shivam Dube is another player Royals were interested in, but this too was turned down

by CSK.'As of mid-August, the much-anticipated move of Samson from Jaipur to Chennai appears a non-starter - unless the Super Kings manage to secure him through extended negotiations or buy him in the auction,' the Cricbuzz report further added.Other than CSK, several other teams are keen to acquire Samson in the trading window. Interestingly, the Royals have ruled out an all-cash deal for the wicket-keeper, whom they had retained for Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million).It is claimed that one of the major flashpoints has been Samson being not allowed to choose his batting position despite being the captain.

In the middle of IPL 2025, he lost out on his preferred batting position at the top of the order following Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stunning performances as the opener.



However, Samson won't find it easy to leave the franchise, whom he has played for since 2013 except the two seasons in 2016 and 2017 when the Royals were suspended.



As per the IPL players' contract rules once the player is bought by the franchise he is signed up for a three-year period and has no say in whether he stays or leaves. Only the franchise has the authority to decide whether to retain or release a player.



