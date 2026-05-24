IPL 2026: When The Going Gets Tough, Shreyas Iyer Shows His Class

When wickets fall and required rates climb, Shreyas Iyer rarely loses control. His ability to remain calm under pressure has become one of Punjab's biggest strengths this season.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

When Punjab Kings desperately needed a leader to stand tall and revive their fading IPL 2026 campaign, Shreyas Iyer produced the innings of his T20 career.

Under pressure, battling a six-match losing streak and staring at the possibility of crashing out of the playoff race, Punjab's skipper responded with a majestic unbeaten 101 off 51 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday night.

It was not just Shreyas' maiden IPL century, it was a statement.

Key Points Shreyas Iyer smashed his maiden IPL century, scoring 101 off 51 balls against LSG in a must-win game.

Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh stitched together a match-winning partnership to guide Punjab to a seven wicket win.

The PBKS skipper crossed 7,000 T20 runs and registered his seventh 400-plus IPL season batting in the middle order.

Iyer credited PBKS' relaxed dressing-room approach and minimal team meetings for helping players stay mentally fresh during crunch games.

The elegant right-hander smashed 11 fours and five sixes in a breath-taking knock that powered Punjab Kings to a commanding seven wicket victory and kept their playoff hopes alive. Supported brilliantly by opener Prabhsimran Singh, who blasted 69 from 39 balls, Shreyas ensured Punjab chased down a stiff target with authority and calmness.

The innings could not have come at a better time.

Punjab had entered the contest under immense pressure after suffering six consecutive defeats that saw them tumble from the top of the table to the brink of elimination. Before the clash against LSG, PBKS sat fifth with 13 points from 13 matches.

And worryingly for Punjab, their captain himself had endured a difficult stretch during the slump. Across those six defeats, Shreyas had managed only 118 runs at an average of 19.66, with scores of 30, 19, 5, 59 not out, 4 and 1. The rhythm that had defined his superb season had suddenly disappeared.

Shreyas was composure personified

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer batted with calmness and authority during the chase of 197. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Players are often defined by how they show up in the toughest moments.

As Punjab lost an early wicket in the chase, television cameras caught Shreyas near the boundary ropes warming up intensely, shadow batting and mentally preparing himself.

At 21 for 2 in 2.2 overs, Shreyas walked in with the team under pressure, but there was no panic in his approach.

Instead, he controlled the chase with remarkable composure.

There was no reckless hitting, no desperation. Shreyas absorbed pressure, rotated the strike smartly and punished anything loose. As the innings progressed, he shifted gears seamlessly, making a difficult chase appear effortless.

It was a masterclass of batting with controlled tempo.

His innings also highlighted how much his T20 batting has evolved in recent seasons.

For years, questions were raised about Shreyas' ability against short-pitched bowling and high pace. Bowlers regularly targeted him with hard lengths and deliveries aimed into his body. But over the last two IPL seasons, Shreyas has quietly transformed himself into one of the most complete middle-order batters in the format.

Technical evolution in Shreyas' game

IMAGE: Since 2024, Shreyas Iyer has scored 793 runs in successful IPL run chases. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Technical tweaks have played a huge role.

Analysts pointed out how Shreyas made subtle but crucial adjustments against short-of-length deliveries in the LSG game. Earlier, his back-foot movement would often drift towards leg stump, disturbing his balance and forcing him into awkward positions.

Against LSG, however, his movement was more controlled, staying aligned around middle and off stump, allowing him to stay balanced and access the ball far better.

The improvement was visible throughout the innings.

He was no longer withdrawing his front leg or getting cramped for room. Instead, he stood tall, trusted his base and created extra time to play his shots with precision.

That technical evolution has transformed Shreyas into one of the best chase batters in the IPL.

Since 2024, Shreyas has scored 793 runs in successful IPL run chases at an astonishing average of 158.6 and a strike rate of 178.2, smashing 59 fours and 51 sixes. Only Virat Kohli has scored more runs than him in successful chases during this period.

Those numbers underline his growing importance in pressure situations.

Consistency is key to Shreyas' success

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer in action during their 140 run stand. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Shreyas now has seven IPL seasons with 400-plus runs while batting primarily in the middle order. It is a remarkable feat considering he missed the first half of the 2021 season with a left shoulder injury and the entire 2023 edition due to a back injury.

His consistency over the years has been extraordinary:

439 runs in 2015 (14 matches)

411 runs in 2018 (14 matches)

463 runs in 2019 (16 matches)

519 runs in 2020 (17 matches)

401 runs in 2022 (14 matches)

604 runs in 2025 (17 matches)

498 in IPL 2026 so far after 14 matches.

Across the last two IPL seasons, Shreyas has accumulated 1,102 runs at an average of 52.47 and a strike rate above 172 -- striking figures for a middle-order batter.

What makes his performances even more valuable is the context in which they come.

When wickets fall and required rates climb, Shreyas rarely loses control. His ability to remain calm under pressure has become one of Punjab's biggest strengths this season.

Against LSG, that calmness extended beyond his batting into his captaincy as well.

'We just kept it simple'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Suryansh Shedge celebrate PBKS' win over LSG. Photograph: BCCI

For Punjab Kings, the playoffs dream depends on other results.

But thanks to Shreyas' brilliance, Punjab can believe again.

After the match, Shreyas revealed how he deliberately avoided overloading the players with meetings and tactical discussions before such a crucial encounter.

'Honestly speaking, we didn't say anything. We just kept it simple. Rather than having meetings, putting more pressure on the boys, I think you kind of get lost in the previous losses when you discuss a lot,' Shreyas said after the victory.

'It's important that you let them be. Their free flow of mind is required, especially in crucial games and you don't want to make them overthink in pressure situations.

'We knew our backs were against the wall after those consecutive losses, but the character shown by the boys tonight to pull off this crucial win against LSG is outstanding. We just want to stay in the present, keep upgrading our mindset, and take it one game at a time from here.'