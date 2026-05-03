IPL 2026: What's PV Sindhu doing at Uppal stadium?

Badminton champion PV Sindhu's appearance at the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders created a buzz on social media as she cheered on the Orange Army.

IMAGE: PV Sindhu's presence at the IPL match became a talking point on social media. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points PV Sindhu attended the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sindhu was seen enjoying the game from the stands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

She was spotted chatting and smiling with SRH owner Kavya Maran.

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu was spotted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday during the IPL 2024 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

She was seen enjoying the game from the stands and sharing a light, cheerful moment with SRH owner Kavya Maran. The two were spotted chatting and smiling as they followed the action closely.

PV Sindhu's Support for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sindhu’s presence quickly became a talking point on social media, with supporters delighted to see her at Uppal Stadium backing the Orange Army.