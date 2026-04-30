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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: What's Aamir And Son Junaid Doing At Wankhede?

IPL 2026: What's Aamir And Son Junaid Doing At Wankhede?

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 30, 2026 10:43 IST

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Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan were spotted at the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match, blending family time with film promotions for Junaid's upcoming movie, Ek Din

Aamir Khan

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and son Junaid Khan were seen enjoying Ryan Rickelton’s century for Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Aamir Khan and son Junaid Khan attended the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match at Wankhede Stadium.
  • Junaid Khan was promoting his upcoming film 'Ek Din' during the IPL match.
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets, turning the mood from excitement to disappointment.

Aamir Khan was spotted at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday enjoying the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad with his son Junaid Khan.

The father-son duo arrived in Mumbai Indians jerseys, blending fandom with promotions for Junaid’s upcoming film Ek Din. They were seen soaking in the action, especially during Ryan Rickelton’s explosive, record-breaking century, clearly enjoying the moment as the home side dominated early on.

 

Star-Studded Attendance At Wankhede Stadium

Ritika Sajdeh

Also in attendance was Ritika Sajdeh, adding to the star presence in the stands.

Mahieka Sharma

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, turned heads as she was spotted in a stylish blue outfit.

Junaid, who made his acting debut with Maharaj and was later seen in Loveyapa, is now gearing up for Ek Din, which also stars Sai Pallavi and is set to release on May 1.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Secures Victory

Aamir Khan

However, the mood in the stands shifted as the game slipped away from Mumbai. Travis Head’s blistering 76 and Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 65 turned the tide for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What started as an evening of excitement eventually ended in disappointment, as Hyderabad cruised to a six-wicket win.

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