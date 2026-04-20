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IPL 2026: What Rishabh Pant said after LSG's loss

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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April 20, 2026 09:28 IST

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Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the team's tactics and spoke on taking positives from the game after their big loss to Punjab Kings on Sunday. 

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant top-scored for LSG with a 23-ball 43 in their unsuccessful chase of 255. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rishabh Pant admitted it’s difficult to pinpoint a single reason behind Lucknow Super Giants defeat to Punjab Kings.
  • Bowlers have generally performed well, but Pant acknowledged there are still areas needing improvement.
  • Positive signs with the bat; team execution aligned with pre-match plans.
  • Emphasis on collective improvement and consistency in upcoming matches.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant acknowledged that it is hard to single out one specific reason for the defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), noting that while the bowlers have generally performed well, there are still areas that need improvement.

 

He pointed out that there were encouraging signs with the bat, reflecting the team's plans, and stressed the importance of taking positives from the game. Pant added that the team remains focused on improving collectively and delivering consistent performances in every match going forward.

Exceptional knocks from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, and a squeeze put by bowlers in the second half, helped PBKS secure a 54-run win over LSG at Mullanpur on Sunday.

"See, it's difficult to point out one area because bowlers have been putting up a nice show, but at the same time, there are areas of concern. But there were some positives for us also to work around. There was a glimpse of batting, which we talked about. Definitely look to take some positives, but at the same time, as a team, we're going to do well every match," Pant said after the match.

LSG, in a massive chase of 255, took a bold decision to send young Ayush Badoni to open the innings in place of Aiden Markram. Pant explained that promoting Badoni to open was a pre-planned decision aimed at bringing more freedom and intent at the top of the order.

"I think the idea was to just go out there and play freely. It wasn't taken just today. It was pre-decided that he's going to open. It was just something we kept inside. We wanted some freedom on the top order, and just the middle order wanted to chip in," he added.

PBKS are at the top of the table, unbeaten, with five wins and a no result, giving them 11 points. LSG is at the eighth spot in the points table with two wins and four losses.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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