IPL 2026: 'We've not handled pressure': PBKS coach admits

Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin admits the team is struggling to handle pressure in the IPL, leading to a series of defeats and raising concerns about their playoff chances.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings must win their remaining games to stay in contention for the IPL playoffs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin acknowledges the team's struggle to handle pressure during recent IPL matches.

The team's bowling performance has been a major concern, with the worst economy rate among all IPL teams.

Haddin dismisses rumours of discord within the Punjab Kings dressing room despite the team's poor performance.

Fielding standards have dropped across all teams in the IPL tournament, according to Haddin.

Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin admitted that his side has struggled to cope with pressure after it suffered a fifth successive defeat to continue a stunning mid-season slump in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

PBKS' latest loss came against Mumbai Indians, who emerged winners by six wickets in a last-ball thriller in the hill town on Thursday night.

It was a far cry from the seven-match unbeaten streak that PBKS enjoyed earlier in the season. The latest setback has left PBKS with a must-win scenario in their remaining two games to stay in playoff contention.

Punjab Kings' Inability To Handle Pressure

"We have just not been able to handle pressure in the last few defeats. We have not played our best cricket when we need to, which has been disappointing," Haddin said in the post-match press conference.

"We are as disappointed as you guys are with the way we started the tournament and where we are now. There is no hiding that we've got to play better."

PBKS appeared to be in control while defending 200 before an unbeaten 75 off 33 balls from Tilak Varma took MI home in the closing stages.

Reflecting on the defeat, Haddin said his side had done enough to stay ahead in the contest until the final overs.

"I thought we did really well to get to the total we did. We felt like we were in control of the game to the last three overs. It took a pretty special knock from Tilak to get Mumbai home," he said.

Bowling Concerns and T20 Dynamics

PBKS' bowling has emerged as a major concern this season, with the side conceding runs at an economy rate of 10.77 -- the worst among all teams -- while also possessing the second-worst bowling average.

Despite the poor numbers, Haddin backed his bowling unit and pointed to the changing nature of T20 cricket, where totals once considered match-winning are no longer safe.

"What you do see in this tournament now is some unbelievable power. Two hundred used to be a really, really good score. And now it is a score that teams are not intimidated by. We have just got to find a way," he said.

"The results are hurting the change rooms. We were beaten by a really good innings. We are going to take what we did well out of tonight and take that over into our preparation for next day and have a look at what things we can improve on."

Dressing Room Environment and Fielding Standards

The former Australia wicketkeeper also dismissed speculation about discord inside the PBKS dressing room amid the team's poor run.

"The dressing room has been good. Whatever the external noise is, that is part of playing professional sport. We have just got to find a way to win a cricket game.

"I am not up with social media. So, I do not know really what the situation is there," Haddin said.

He added that handling pressure situations better would be the key if PBKS are to revive their campaign.

"There is no tomorrow now. We have to win our remaining games," he said.

Speaking about the team's poor fielding, Haddin said, "I think throughout the tournament, all teams, we have seen a drop in the standards in the field.

"We have done some good things. We have done some things that you need to work on, but it has been a trend through the whole tournament with every team."