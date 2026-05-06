IPL 2026 Week 5: Bowlers Roar, Chases Thrill

Hazlewood and Starc shine, Rickelton's record ton goes in vain, thrilling chases and standout performances define a dramatic week.

A recap of the action of the fifth week of IPL 2026.

Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar unleash Powerplay carnage (RCB vs DC, April 27)

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood finished with 4 for 12 in 3.3 overs to be adjudged player of the match. Photograph: BCCI

Two outstanding exhibitions of pace bowling from Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar set up a dominant nine wicket victory for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on April 27, 2026.

RCB's clinical win was built almost entirely on the new-ball brilliance of Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar. Hazlewood returned exceptional figures of 4 for 12 while Bhuvneshwar produced a masterclass in swing bowling with 3 for 5.

At 13 for 6 in the Powerplay, DC recorded one of the worst starts in IPL history and were bowled out for a shocking 75 in just 16.3 overs.

Bhuvneshwar struck in the opening over, removing debutant Sahil Parakh. Hazlewood followed up with a devastating spell, dismissing K L Rahul and Sameer Rizvi in quick succession. Within four overs, Delhi were reeling at 8 for 6, caught in what seemed like an unstoppable wave of wickets.

Delhi never recovered from the early damage. A fighting 30 from Abishek Porel and a brief 19 from David Miller helped them avoid an even lower total, but the innings never gained momentum.

Chasing a modest 75, Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 34 off just 13 balls while Virat Kohli (23 not out off 15 balls) reached a personal milestone of 9,000 IPL runs. The target was chased down in just 6.3 overs.

Ultimately, the match belonged to Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar. Their pace bowling masterclass not only broke the backbone of Delhi's batting but also showcased how disciplined fast bowling can still dictate the course of a T20 game.

RR Find New Finisher in Ferreira After Epic Chase (Punjab Kings vs RR, April 29)

IMAGE: Donovan Ferreira smashed his way to an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals didn't just pull off a stunning 223 run chase against Punjab Kings -- they may have found something even more valuable: A new finisher.

For most of the season, RR's batting has revolved around their openers. The question was always the same -- what happens if they don't take the game deep?

In Mullanpur, that question finally got answered.

When the equation read 71 off the last six overs, the game still felt tilted towards PBKS. But Donovan Ferreira had other ideas. His unbeaten 52 off 26 balls wasn't just about power -- it was about control. He didn't rush. He picked his moments, targeted the right bowlers, and shifted gears at exactly the right time.

Alongside him, Shubham Dubey played the perfect supporting role. His 31* off 12 may not grab headlines, but it was crucial -- rotating strike, keeping the scoreboard moving, and making sure the pressure never built up. Together, they turned a steep chase into a manageable one, and then into a comfortable win.

Between them, they dismantled a PBKS attack that had already been expensive, with bowlers like Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson having a forgettable outing despite Yuzvendra Chahal's efforts earlier.

What stood out most was Ferreira's composure. As he put it after the game: Keep it simple, take it ball by ball, and wait for that one big over. That's exactly how the chase unfolded -- calm at first, then clinical.

For Rajasthan Royals, this wasn't just a win. It was a statement. They are no longer just a team that depends on its top order -- they now have a finisher who can close games under pressure.

SRH out-bat MI as Rickelton's record ton in vain (MI vs SRH, April 30)

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Opener Ryan Rickelton breaks into celebration after scoring a hundred. He remained unbeaten but the ton went in vain. Photograph: BCCI

Travis Head (76) and Heinrich Klaasen (65 not out) outmuscled Ryan Rickelton's record 123 not out for Mumbai Indians as Sunrisers Hyderabad romped to a six wicket victory in Mumbai.

Sunrisers rode on a combined batting show to win with eight balls to spare.

Rickelton's highest individual score for Mumbai Indians, and also their fastest-ever ton in IPL history, propeled MI to a massive 243 for 5. He batted through the innings for an unbeaten 123 off a mere 55 balls, which included 10 fours and eight sixes.

Mumbai also registered their highest score batting first, but SRH recorded the fourth-highest successful run chase in IPL history on a docile wicket, which provided absolutely no competition between bat and ball.

Chasing 244, SRH finished with 249 for 4 in 18.4 overs.

While Head provided early fireworks, racing to a 30-ball 76, with eight sixes and four fours, Klaasen produced an equally brutal knock to finish with 65 not out off 30 balls, inclusive of seven fours and four sixes.

Jasprit Bumrah's struggles were compounded as he went wicketless once again (0/54).

Holder's all-round heroics steer Titans home (GT vs RCB, April 30)

IMAGE: Jason Holder took three key catches and made vital contributions with the ball. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans registered a comfortable four wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with Jason Holder playing a decisive all-round role.

Holder stood out for his sharp fielding and disciplined bowling as Gujarat restricted RCB to 155 in 19.2 overs. He finished with figures of 2 for 29 from his four overs and also took three crucial catches, breaking RCB's momentum after the Powerplay. His efforts earned him the player of the match award.

RCB began well, with Virat Kohli attacking early, but lost wickets at regular intervals. Holder struck at key moments, removing Jitesh Sharma cheaply and later dismissing Romario Shepherd when RCB were trying to rebuild. Holder's control with the ball, combined with support from Arshad Khan (3/22) and Rashid Khan (2/19), ensured the visitors never gained full control.

Holder's impact was equally significant in the field. His three catches came at important junctures, halting partnerships and adding pressure on the batting side.

Chasing 156, Gujarat Titans completed the task in 15.4 overs. Shubman Gill (43 off 18) and Jos Buttler (39 off 19) provided a brisk start, taking the game away early. Despite a wobble during the middle stage, the chase remained firmly under control.

Overall, it was a complete performance from Holder, whose fielding brilliance and disciplined bowling played a central role in Gujarat's convincing win.

Gaikwad among runs as CSK down MI (CSK vs MI, May 2)

IMAGE: After a wretched run in the first half of IPL 2026, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 74 not out and 67 not out as Chennai Super Kings won three out of their last five games. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Chennai Super Kings put on a clinical display to outclass Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in Chennai.

The victory was a shot in the arm for CSK, significantly boosting their playoff prospects.

CSK bowlers, left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad (2/26 in four overs) and while Anshul Kamboj (3/32) led a disciplined bowling effort to help CSK restrict a lacklustre Mumbai Indians to 159 for seven. Naman Dhir top-scored for MI with 57 off 37 balls in an insipid display by the visitors after winning the toss.

Captain Hardik Pandya consumed 23 balls for his 18, reflecting MI's struggles.

Pandya's counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad then led by example with an unbeaten 48-ball 67 and he was well supported by Kartik Sharma (54 not out off 40 balls) and Urvil Patel (24 off 12 balls).

In the chase, CSK's man in form Sanju Samson was dismissed cheaply by Jasprit Bumrah. Urvil Patel came out all guns blazing before being sent back by Allah Ghazanfar.

Kartik, 20, who was signed for Rs 142 million ($1.5 million) at the IPL auction last year, played a matured hand and along with Gaikwad took CSK home in a canter.

Starc Makes Explosive Comeback for DC (RR vs DC, May 2)

In his first game of IPL 2026 for Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Starc made a statement.

After more than three months out and barely any match practice, a quiet comeback would have been understandable. Instead, Starc delivered a spell that changed the game: Four overs, three wickets, 12 dot balls. Pure control, pure impact.

It didn't start quietly. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his first ball for six, setting the tone. But Starc hit back immediately. A mistimed shot off a full toss, a simple caught-and-bowled and just like that, the momentum shifted. Three balls into his season, Starc had his breakthrough.

From there, Delhi tightened the screws. Kyle Jamieson removed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and suddenly Rajasthan were under pressure.

Still, Riyan Parag kept them in the fight. His 90 off 50 balls looked set to take the game away, especially as the death overs approached. For a moment, it felt like Rajasthan Royals had control.

Then Starc came back and ended it.

A slower ball did for Ravindra Jadeja. Two balls later, extra bounce accounted for Parag. In the space of a few deliveries, Starc turned a strong position into a collapse. The chase of a century ended, and with it, Rajasthan's hopes of a big finish.

Delhi went on to secure the win, snapping a three-match losing streak. It was a team effort but the backbone of it was Starc. His spell didn't just produce wickets; it broke momentum at exactly the right moments.

Varun Chakravarthy Silences Doubts (SRH vs KKR, May 3)

There was a point early in IPL 2026 when Varun Chakravarthy didn't quite look himself. No wickets in his first nine overs. No big moments. Just a few quiet questions starting to surface.

For a bowler built on mystery and control, it felt unusual. At 34, the noise was predictable -- had batters figured him out, or was this the start of a decline?

The answer came quickly. And emphatically.

Over the next four games, Varun flipped the narrative with 10 wickets, an economy of 7.31, and suddenly he was back to being the bowler batters hate facing. Same action, same calm presence -- just sharper, more decisive, and back in control.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was at it again. His 3/36 wasn't just about wickets -- it was about breaking rhythm, slowing the game down, and forcing mistakes. Alongside Sunil Narine, who picked up two wickets and reached the 200-wicket milestone, Varun helped set up a comfortable win for Kolkata Knight Riders.

This was his fourth straight match with at least two wickets -- a run that underlines not just form, but control over his craft.

For Varun Chakravarthy, this isn't just a comeback. It's a reminder.

Holder, Sai, Sundar shine in last over thriller (GT vs Punjab Kings, May 3)

IMAGE: Jason Holder earned his second player-of-the match award in IPL 2026 with figures of 4/24. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans secured a thrilling four wicket victory over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium, thanks largely to a match-winning spell from Jason Holder and composed batting efforts from B Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar.

Holder led the bowling attack with an outstanding return of 4 for 24 in his four overs, playing a key role in restricting Punjab to 163 for 9. Holder's accuracy and variations ensured that despite a 79 run stand between Marcus Stoinis and Suryansh Shedge, the total remained within reach.

In reply, Gujarat faced early trouble after losing Shubman Gill cheaply. Sudharsan steadied the innings with a controlled knock of 57 off 41 balls. His half-century, reached in 37 balls, laid the foundation for the pursuit.

Sundar then took charge in the closing stages with a calm and unbeaten 40 off 23 balls. With the required rate climbing, he played decisive strokes under pressure, hitting crucial boundaries in the final overs.

Needing 11 in the last over, Sundar sealed the match with a six, guiding Gujarat to 167 for 6 with one ball remaining.

Holder's incisive bowling and the measured batting of Sudharsan and Sundar proved decisive in a closely fought contest.