We feel confident as a unit, says Dar as RCB Look to Extend Winning Run

High-flying RCB return to Chinnaswamy Stadium to face LSG, aiming to build on momentum and capitalise on a crucial home stretch in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: RCB's Rasikh Dar picked 1 for 23 in their win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 12. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

An in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru will return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, where they will host Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL fixture.

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The team is currently third on the points table with six points from four matches.

Rasikh Salam Dar impressed with 1/23 in the previous game.

Rasikh highlighted team clarity and confidence ahead of the fixture.

The side comes into the contest on the back of a convincing 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. RCB currently sit third on the points table, with six points accumulated from four matches, along with the highest net run-rate in the competition.

The fixture also marks the start of a key phase for the defending champions, who are set to play three consecutive matches at home.

The right-arm pacer, Rasikh Salam Dar, was among the positives from the previous outing, finishing with figures of 1/23.

"It was an important victory for the side, and we are feeling confident as a unit. We have clarity in our roles and what we need to do, and we are looking forward to playing at home tomorrow," he said.

Reflecting on his return to IPL action after a gap, he added, "I was playing an IPL game after a while, but the process remained the same. The work we've put in over the last year was all about preparing for match situations, and in the last game, I focused on executing my plans."

Rasikh is part of an experienced bowling unit that includes the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya.

Reflecting on his role within the team and the presence of Hazlewood, he said, "I always want to help the team. Hazlewood is a big legend and an important part of the team. I always try to contribute wherever I can."