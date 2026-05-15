IPL Watch-Time Surges On Digital Platforms, TV Viewership Strong

The Indian Premier League is experiencing a surge in digital watch-time and robust TV viewership, signalling its widespread appeal across various platforms.

IMAGE: Fans during an Indian Premier League match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points IPL digital watch-time has increased by seven per cent, indicating strong online engagement.

TV viewership of the IPL is approaching 500 million, demonstrating its continued popularity on traditional media.

The digital reach of the IPL has grown by 15 per cent, highlighting its expanding online audience.

The watch-time of the ongoing Indian Premier League has increased by seven per cent in the digital space, while the TV viewership is on course to hit the 500 million mark, according to the event's broadcasters.

The overall digital reach of the IPL has grown by 15 per cent, JioStar stated in a press release.

IPL Digital Growth And Reach

The data is for 51 matches on Linear TV, and 57 games on the digital platform.

"CTV has seen a 25 per cent growth in reach with watch-time up by 20 per cent. The regional language watch-time has seen a staggering uptick of 42 per cent," the company claimed.

Advertiser Interest In IPL

"The competitive intensity has driven a week-on-week climb in reach which shows how strongly the tournament is resonating with fans across screens," said Anup Govindan, Head of Sales, JioStar (Sports).

The broadcaster claimed that the growth has been driven by 125 new advertisers compared to last season.

"Twenty two sponsors have partnered with JioStar on digital while 16 have come on board linear TV, comprising a mix of heritage Indian brands and new-age, technology-led platforms that reflect the national scale and growing relevance of TATA IPL for brands."