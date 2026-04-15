IPL 2026: Washington Sundar opens up on playing all formats

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar shares his insights on the demands and rewards of playing all formats of cricket, highlighting his fitness regime and aspirations for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar is focused on evolving his batting skills, including power-hitting, to adapt to the demands of shorter formats. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Key Points Washington Sundar views playing all formats of cricket for India as a 'beautiful blessing' despite the challenges.

Sundar emphasises the importance of understanding his body and maintaining peak fitness to succeed across all formats.

He aims to contribute significantly to the Indian team and win matches for his country.

Playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL provides Sundar with clarity and opportunities to realise his potential.

All-format players are a shrinking breed as cricket's calendar becomes more crowded then ever but happy to be a part of that tribe, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar sees it as a "beautiful blessing" rather than a massive challenge.

Washington, who has had to deal with a fair share of injuries in his India career that began in 2017, has been a regular member of the national squad over the past 18 months.

"Being an all-format player for the Indian cricket team is a massive blessing. Because we all know the kind of cricket that the Indian team has always played," he told PTI in an interview.

"And getting to play three formats is a beautiful blessing. And obviously, looking forward to a lot of more good contributions from myself and eventually win a lot of games for my country," he said.

The all-rounder played only a couple of games in India's T20 World Cup campaign at home but delivered notable performances in the longest format.

He came of age in Test cricket with a match-saving hundred alongside Ravindra Jadeja against England in Manchester last year. That gritty effort was followed by an explosive fifty in the fifth and final Test at the Oval where India were able to level the series.

Washington, currently doing the job for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, said he has worked extensively on his fitness in recent past which has helped him get regular opportunities across formats.

He had a side strain leading into the T20 World Cup but was able to recover just in time.

Washington said he knows his body better than ever now and this is helping him stay in shape for top-flight cricket.

"I don't see too many challenges there. Yes, fitness plays a massive role. And you have got to understand how your body sort of works across situations, across conditions," he said.

"And obviously, (it helps in) playing different roles and train accordingly. I've always given a lot of importance on understanding my own body. And yes, as I said, things have been really good in the last one year," he said.

The frequent opportunities in red ball cricket have come following the retirement of senior off-spinner R Ashwin during the tour of Australia in 2024-25.

In the shorter formats, he has had to evolve as a batter and that includes polishing his power game.

"Yeah, definitely. I mean, you have got to play different roles slightly differently and understand what's required of yourself, especially in terms of skills and work accordingly," he said when asked about the power-hitting aspect of the game.

He hopes to be a part of the ODI World Cup in South Africa next year but the 'biggest goal' is to win every game that he plays for India.

Washington Sundar's Experience with Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans is Washington's fourth IPL franchise, having turned up for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SunRisers Hyderabad and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in the past.

The southpaw has been playing the IPL since 2017 but is yet to fully realise his potential.

The off-spinner has played more than 10 games a season only twice since 2017 with the 2020 edition for RCB being his most productive.

In his first season for Titans last year, he got six games but this year it seems he is on course to play the whole season. He has been batting in the middle order and scored his maiden IPL fifty against Delhi Capitals on April 8.

"Getting to play is the ultimate fun, especially at this level. It's always a beautiful opportunity. And as a team also, we've been doing very well so far.

"I've always had enough clarity about what role I'm going to be playing, especially with this franchise. So, that way, it's always been clear-cut," added Washington.