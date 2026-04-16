IPL 2026: Kohli satisfied with intensity despite fitness concerns in RCB's win vs LSG

Despite not being at full fitness, Virat Kohli's impressive performance and strategic insights powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a decisive victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit six boundaries and a six in his 34-ball 49 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru overhauled the target of 147 in 15.1 overs against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli expresses satisfaction with his intensity and approach despite not being at 100 percent fitness during RCB's win over LSG.

Kohli acknowledges the evolving demands of T20 cricket, emphasising the importance of adaptability and smart decision-making under pressure.

Rajat Patidar's aggressive batting earns praise from Kohli, who highlights Patidar's clarity and intent in assessing the game situation.

Nicholas Pooran admits LSG's batting struggles contributed to their loss, emphasising the need for patience and seizing opportunities.

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Virat Kohli on Wednesday said he was satisfied with his intensity and approach despite not being at full fitness as Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match in Bengaluru.

Kohli struck a 34-ball 49 to set up RCB's chase of 147, which they completed in 15.1 overs.

"Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100 percent. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best," Kohli said after the match.

The former India captain was seen training with his left knee heavily strapped ahead of the game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli hit six fours and a six to take his tally to 228 runs in the tournament at an average of 57, claiming the Orange Cap.

"I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well.

"The pitch slowed down considerably and I just wanted to probably keep going in the same manner. But, yeah, in the end, should have probably finished that one off as well."

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Kohli lauds Patidar's clarity and intent

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar continued his aggressive form with a 13-ball 27, earning praise from Kohli for his clarity and intent.

"We have our KPIs as a batting unit and it says Rajat to go in and assess the situation. I always tell him, you're probably looking to assess the bowler's heart rate rather than the situation... I mean, incredible clarity," Kohli noted.

"The way our management has stacked up the team allows us to play in a certain way. I have to adapt my role accordingly. It allows me to play a certain way up front with Salty (Phil Salt), so we pass on the baton nicely.

"The freedom of having Romario (Shepherd) and Tim (David)... KP (Krunal Pandya) hasn't even batted yet. We're sitting on a batting unit that's explosive and getting the job done. It looks intimidating if you have Romario and Tim walking in even after five down. These guys can get you 50 runs in four overs... that gives all of us a lot of freedom."

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Kohli on adapting to modern T20 cricket

Reflecting on the changing demands of T20 cricket, Kohli said adaptability will be crucial as the tournament progresses.

"Well, it depends on the situation and the condition as well for me. Not all games are going to be 230, 240... the demands of the modern game are pretty different, but you always have to keep an eye out on the situation and when people play under pressure," he said.

"We're still in the first half of the tournament. Second half onwards, the games are going to get tighter and people are going to be under pressure a lot more than now. When the freedom goes away, the pressure kicks in, that's when the smarts of the game have to be applied.

Whoever can apply and adapt and play according to the conditions and the situation will be the teams that will go a long way. The game has certainly changed. I'm trying my best. I've done okay so far in adapting... I'm always looking to push the bar."

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Patidar credits bowlers

Patidar credited the bowlers for setting up the win.

"It was fantastic (on the bowling). I think the good thing was we won the toss. And the way the fast bowlers hit the deck was nice to watch.

"Even I don't know what he's (Krunal Pandya) going to bowl next but I would say he's a very courageous bowler. And at the same time, Suyash's stump-to-stump bowling was tremendous to watch.

On the new-ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, Patidar said: "Of course, for a captain, if you have specialist bowlers in T20 leagues, it makes the job easier because you don't have to tell them what to do next.

"The experience and ideas are helping all the other bowlers as well.

On RCB's fielding effort, Patidar said: "The team has been working on fielding intensity since the start of the IPL. That was followed by (Phil) Salt and he usually takes those one-handed flying catches. It was a great catch for him.

"It's a long way to go (on the title hopes). Right now, we are just looking one game at a time."

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Pooran acknowledges batting woes

Stand-in LSG captain Nicholas Pooran admitted his side paid the price for poor batting.

"It's been a tough season for us, we've been below par with the bat. 175 would've been competitive. But it's no secret we have been struggling with the bat the entire season and today we paid the price," he said.

"It's T20 cricket. It's a tough game. It's a tough game to stay consistent as well. But the guys have been really working hard and we're ready for them. We'll try to fight it out as well. And I just believe it's a matter of time.

"Just stay patient, be ready for the opportunity, and take it on the team."

Nicholas Pooran has struggled with the bat this season but said he would fight it out.

"I'm feeling really good and striking the ball nicely. Unfortunately, it hasn't been going my way this time in the tournament.

"But that's happened before. I've been in this position already, I know how to fight. And I believe I'll get out of this."

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