IPL 2026: Change in approach reflects Virat Kohli's ability to adapt, says Dale Steyn

'A lot of players, when they reach the level Virat Kohli is at right now, look to change their game by a couple of percentages. That is what Virat has been doing every IPL season.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli became the first batter in IPL history to reach the landmark of 4,000 runs or more when batting second. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 69 leads RCB to a comfortable win, showcasing a more aggressive, six-hitting approach.

Dale Steyn credits Kohli’s post-Test retirement mindset shift for his improved power game.

SRH’s lack of bowling plans and poor resource utilisation cost them despite posting 201.

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn on Sunday said Virat Kohli has significantly changed his mindset after retiring from Test cricket, especially in limited-overs formats.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 69 off 38 balls, hitting five sixes and five fours, to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Speaking on Star Sports, Steyn said each season Kohli has been evolving his batting through meticulous, minor adjustments to his technique and approach.

"A lot of players, when they reach the level Virat Kohli is at right now, look to change their game by a couple of percentages. That is what Virat has been doing every IPL season," said Steyn.

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Kohli muscling it over the ropes

He pointed to a clear rise in Kohli’s six-hitting ability over the past two years.

"Virat looks for ways to improve himself, and the new improvement which he has made in his game is his six-hitting ability, which has increased over the last two seasons."

Steyn said top players often tweak their game slightly to stay effective, and Kohli has done the same. He added that Kohli now looks for the right deliveries to hit for six, instead of sticking to a fixed shot selection.

"As a batter, it's about recognizing a ball that you want to hit for a six. In the past, Virat had a set mindset of playing a particular shot. But now, his mentality has changed a lot after retiring from Test cricket. Virat is so good and backs himself so much that he is able to execute the aerial shots time and again. This just shows the class of the man," he added.

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Steyn questions SRH's planning and bowling strategy

Put in to bat first in the season-opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad recovered from early setbacks to post 201 for nine. Ishan Kishan led the innings with 80 off 38 balls, supported by middle-order contributions.

However, RCB's debutant Jacob Duffy struck early, taking three wickets to reduce SRH to 29 for three. He finished with figures of 3 for 22, while Romario Shepherd also claimed three wickets.

Steyn said SRH failed to defend the total due to poor planning in the second half of the match. He praised Kishan’s innings but said the bowlers did not follow clear strategies.

"SRH skipper Ishan Kishan batted beautifully. His knock of 80 runs was beautiful to watch. I felt he controlled the innings well and allowed SRH to maintain their aggressive batting intent in the first half. But in the second half, there were literally no plans being implemented by SRH's bowlers. It is difficult to defend high targets with the kind of bowling attack they have."

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SRH bowlers need to take wickets

Steyn also questioned why Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled only two overs in the Powerplay and was not used later. He added that on flat pitches, SRH's bowlers must take wickets and apply pressure, especially when defending high scores.

"I was a bit surprised that Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled only those two overs in the Powerplay and never got the chance to bowl after that. So, there are quite a few discussions that need to happen between the SRH team management and the Captain on how best to use their resources. The kind of aggressive cricket they play, even in Hyderabad, the pitch will be a flat deck. So, they need their bowlers to take wickets and put pressure on the opposition batters.

"Otherwise, it will be a massive challenge defending a score of 200-plus runs for this SRH side with the kind of bowlers they have. They need to be smarter. They have to bowl differently and stick to a plan, which unfortunately, against RCB, they could not."

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