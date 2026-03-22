IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Laughs Off London Flight Rumours

Virat Kohli swiftly debunked rumours of demanding chartered flights to London during the IPL 2026 season with a playful emoji response, refocusing attention on his upcoming cricket milestones.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is in good form heading into the new IPL campaign. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Virat Kohli dismisses rumours of requesting chartered flights to London during IPL 2026 with a simple emoji response.

Kohli has often spent his off-season in London to provide his family with a sense of normalcy.

Kohli is approaching the milestone of becoming the first player to score 9,000 runs in IPL history.

Virat Kohli needed just two laughing emojis to dismiss rumours about chartered flights during IPL 2026, brushing aside claims of regular London trips with a light-hearted Instagram reaction.

Reports had claimed that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star wanted the option of flying to London whenever there was a gap of more than three days between matches -- a suggestion he quietly but firmly shut down.

His time in London has often sparked curiosity. In recent years, Kohli has preferred spending his off-season there, largely to give his family a sense of normalcy.

For now, though, the focus shifts back to cricket.

After winning his first IPL title with RCB last season, Kohli heads into the new campaign in form, with big milestones within reach. The defending champions begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on March 28.

He is currently 339 runs away from becoming the first player to cross 9,000 runs in IPL history.

His form last season only adds to the anticipation. Kohli scored 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, finishing as RCB’s leading run-getter and among the top performers in the tournament.