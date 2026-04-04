IPL 2026: Kohli laughs off 'five overseas players' joke as RCB start strong

'I don't know, why are you asking me? Ask the overseas players. I am not an overseas player. Am I an overseas player?'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli smashed his 28th IPL half-century (69 not out off 38 balls) in the IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, his first T20 game since last year's IPL final on June 3. 2025. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Kohli jokes about "five overseas players" remark during a team interaction.

RCB defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in season opener.

Kohli scores unbeaten 69 as RCB chase 202 comfortably.

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli has laughed off jokes about his side Royal Challengers Bengaluru fielding five overseas players in the ongoing IPL season.

Kohli, who took a break after India’s ODI series in January and spent time in London with his family, appeared relaxed during a recent team interaction video. The clip, shared by RCB, featured comedian Danish Sait in his popular ‘Mr Nags’ persona.

During the exchange, Sait referred to jokes circulating online about RCB allegedly fielding five overseas players in an IPL 2026 match. Responding with a smile, Kohli said he was not the right person to answer such questions and added humorously that he himself was not an overseas player.

"I don't know, why are you asking me? Ask the overseas players. I am not an overseas player. Am I an overseas player?," Kohli replied smilingly.

The light-hearted moment added to the upbeat mood in the RCB camp, as the team continues its strong start to the season.

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RCB open title defence with convincing win

RCB, the defending champions, began their IPL 2026 campaign with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli led the chase with an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls, hitting five fours and five sixes, as the team chased down 202 in 15.4 overs.

They will next host Chennai Super Kings, who have lost their first two matches of the season.

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