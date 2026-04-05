IPL 2026: Punjab Kings pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak targets consistent 150 kmph mark

Punjab Kings pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak is focusing on increasing his bowling speed to 150 kmph and developing new variations to maintain his edge in the highly competitive IPL environment.

IMAGE: Vijayakumar Vyshak is currently second in the IPL Purple Cap race with five wickets in two games. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Key Points Vijaykumar Vyshak aims to consistently bowl at 150 kmph and add variations to his bowling to stay competitive in the IPL.

Vyshak has already taken five wickets in two IPL games this season, surpassing his previous season's performance.

Inspired by teammate Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak dreams of playing Test cricket for India while focusing on excelling in the T20 format.

Vyshak credits his coaches and Karnataka teammates for his preparation and success in the IPL.

Vijaykumar Vyshak's stock is rising in the Indian Premier League and to remain relevant in a highly scrutinised environment, the Punjab Kings pacer wants to consistently hit 150 kmph mark besides adding to his variations.

With five wickets in two games, Vyshak has already been more productive than the four wickets in five games he managed last season. He began his IPL journey with RCB in 2023 before moving to Punjab Kings.

The 29-year-old from Karnataka has impressed with his wide yorkers and slow bouncers this season. In the previous game against CSK in Chennai, he removed the in-form Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan to limit the opposition at 209 for five, a total his team chased down comfortably.

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Growth-oriented mindset

Punjab Kings have been using Vyshak in all three phase of the game and the pacer is relishing the challenge.

With so much video analysis around, he feels there is no other way to succeed other than by constantly improving on his craft.

"I'm not as fast as people are bowling now. People are bowling 154, 155. I'm someone who can bowl 140, 143, 144. But yeah, for me, I think I love challenges. So it doesn't matter where I bowl.

"It doesn't matter if you have to bowl three overs in the powerplay or four overs in the death overs. As long as I am contributing to the team," said Vyshak in a select media interaction ahead of the away game against KKR in Kolkata on Monday.

As someone who plays all formats, Vyshak got his maiden India call up for the T20 tour of South Africa in 2024 but did not get a game. His dream is to play Test cricket but would also love to play for India in the shortest format.

"When you start playing cricket, you always look to play Test matches for the Indian team. I think that is something that still gives me chills that, when I think about wearing that Indian cap for playing a Test for my country. But I think now the format that we're playing, yes, I want to do well in that," said Vyshak who has been inspired by his Punjab Kings teammate Arshdeep Singh 'a lot'.

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Preparation and confidence

In the off season, Vyshak said he worked hard with his coaches and Karnataka teammates to prepare for the IPL.

"Without working, you can't be playing in such a big, big stage. I seriously think that whatever you've been practising and whatever you've been doing the right things, I think that is what is going to reflect in your games as well.

"Thankfully, I have some nice coaches back home also. And I have some inspiration from my Karnataka seniors who've been doing really well.

"And even during the domestic season, I think I was the lead bowler. So I wanted to take charge and I wanted to do well for the team. We didn't qualify but I gained a lot of confidence there and I did what I'm supposed to do. Domestic cricket is something where you actually can gain your confidence because you know how good cricket is in India."

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Adding variations to his bowling

On adding to his armoury, he added: "Variations, yes, of course, whenever you come for a new season, you have to be prepared. Every team has a video analyst. You just have to keep getting better and better. So I always make sure that whenever I come, I have a new delivery for myself.

"So yeah, that is what I've been trying on. Yes, of course, I've been trying to get more better and better a couple of more slower ones or maybe a couple of more variations. So hopefully, I can, maybe I can get it this season," he added.

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Impact Player rule

As someone who has benefitted by the Impact Player concept in the IPL, Vyshak is glad that the rule was introduced back in 2023. Of late, the rule has been criticised by leading Indian stars like Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

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