IPL 2026: Varun-Narine Hold The Key For KKR

'Cameron Green is a highly talented guy who has a lot of potential in him to succeed. He is the multi-skilled marquee buy for KKR and the replacement for Andre Russell.'

IMAGE: Spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will hold the key to KKR's fortunes in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points KKR finished eighth last season after managing just five wins from 14 matches.

KKR bought 13 players at the IPL 2026 players' auction.

Cameron Green was bought for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore while Matheesha Pathirana cost them a hefty Rs 18 crore -- the top two buys at the IPL mini auction in December.

Kolkata Knight Riders will aim for redemption after a disappointing showing in IPL 2025, when they finished eighth and failed to qualify for the play-offs.



KKR players at the IPL 2026 players' auction. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was bought for a went in for a complete overhaul after their poor showing last year, snapping up as many as 13 whopping Rs 25.20 crore while Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana cost them a hefty Rs 18 crore -- the top two buys at the IPL mini auction in December.



Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes Cameron Green is a capable replacement for Andre Russell, who retired as a player and joined KKR as their coaching staff as a 'power coach'.



'Cameron Green is a highly talented guy who has a lot of potential in him to succeed. He is the multi-skilled marquee buy for KKR and the replacement for Andre Russell. Green is a massive guy, he bowls well, has a good bouncer and yorker, can hit the ball out of the stadium easily and is a proper batter. In short, he is a complete package,' Du Plessis told JioHotstar's Game Plan -- Know Your Team.



'He balances KKR's team very well. In terms of IPL cricket, Green has a lot of potential. But form has not been on his side recently. With a price tag of Rs 25.2 crores, there is a big price tag pressure he will carry. There is a lot of weight on his shoulders. The team will expect a lot from him. It will be interesting to see how he goes.'



KKR will be boosted by the superb performances from their explosive New Zealand opening combination of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert at the T20 World Cup. Seifert and Allen's 175-run stand off 92 balls against the United Arab Emirates in the T20 World Cup in Chennai is the highest for any wicket in history of T20 World Cup.



Du Plessis wants KKR to start both Allen and Seifert as openers as the duo's attacking approach can prove to be a 'massive factor'.



'If KKR can find a way to fit Finn Allen and Tim Seifert together in the playing XI as openers, it will be really good for them. It will make their batting very strong. Allen and Seifert know each other quite well and have an established opening partnership between each other since they open for New Zealand in T20Is.

'We all saw the carnage they displayed in the T20 World Cup. That counts as a massive factor. Having both of them opening the innings is perfect for the way T20 cricket is played now. They both go hard from the first ball and attack in different ways. So, if KKR can fit them together at the top, it will be really nice for the team.'

'For KKR to be successful this IPL, Varun and Narine need to fire'

KKR suffered a big blow after Harshit Rana was ruled out of most of IPL 2026 with a knee injury. They were also forced to release the experienced Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, whom they had bought for Rs 9 crore at the auction, following instructions from BCCI.



KKR picked Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani to replace Rahman after the Zimbabwean pacer gave up his contract with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League last week.



Du Plessis pointed out that KKR's bowling is a big 'question mark' in the absence of a world class pace bowler.



'With the injuries they have, they almost need to pick an experienced player from the unsold list and bring that required experience into their bowling attack,'



He also called upon KKR to prepare spin-friendly pitches for their home games at Eden Gardens, which will bring their spin duo Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy into contention.



'If I was part of the KKR team management, I would ask the groundsman at Eden Gardens to make the wicket spin-friendly. KKR are blessed to have two absolute cannons in Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. They are two of the best T20 spinners in the game right now.

Both, Varun and Narine, have to be in the game. If they play on surfaces where they are not in contention, then you are losing those two cannons and your superpower. Yes, they can bowl well on any wicket and trouble batters. But for KKR to be successful this IPL, Varun and Narine need to fire. The pitch should be prepared keeping those two players in mind.'



Varun Chakravarthy in last three seasons of IPL: Season Mat W 4w Best Avg S/R E/R 2023 14 20 1 4/15 21.45 15.80 8.15 2024 15 21 0 3/16 19.14 14.29 8.04 2025 13 17 0 3/22 22.53 17.65 7.66

Sunil Narine in last three seasons of IPL: Season Mat W 4w Best Avg S/R E/R 2023 14 11 0 3/33 34.82 26.18 7.98 2024 15 17 0 2/22 21.65 19.41 6.69 2025 12 12 0 3/13 29.25 22.50 7.80

Comparison of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine's overall IPL Records: Bowler Mat W 4w Best Avg S/R E/R Varun Chakravarthy 84 100 2 5/20 23.85 18.88 7.58 Sunil Narine 189 192 8 5/19 25.64 22.63 6.80

'Rahane Should Bat In Top Order'

Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji wants senior pro Ajinkya Rahane to bat at No 3 followed by Green.



'I always feel that KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane should bat in the top order. He shouldn't bat at anything less than number three. He has done phenomenally well with CSK at number three and scored a lot of runs. So, he batting one down would be good for both, him and KKR.

'Cameron Green can come out to bat at number four. That will give him time to settle down and then start going after the bowlers. So, a top four of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane and Cameron Green is going to be the go-to one.'



Balaji claimed that KKR struggled with their batting last season after the surprising decision to release two batting stars in Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt.



'KKR's top order definitely needs to fire. Last season they missed out because they let go of players like Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer, who were phenomenal when they won the tournament in 2024. Somebody needs to step in now. Probably, Cameron Green or Finn Allen. And of course, you have a young talent like Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

'Their time has come now. If they do well, KKR will get massive momentum. Their performance will surely be something to watch out for.'