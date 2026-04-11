IPL 2026: I look at the ball not the bowler: Sooryavanshi says after destroying RCB

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive innings of 78 runs off 26 balls propelled Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, showcasing his talent and potential in the IPL.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race with 200 runs in four games at an average of 50. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a rapid 78 off 26 balls for Rajasthan Royals.

Sooryavanshi insists on focusing on the ball, not the bowler, even when facing stars like Bumrah and Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals successfully chased down Royal Challengers Bengaluru's total of 201 with two overs to spare.

Sooryavanshi credits his father and RR support for keeping him grounded amidst newfound fame.

Despite his impressive performance, Sooryavanshi expressed disappointment at getting out, feeling he could have added more runs for the team.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 78 off just 26 balls as Rajasthan Royals chased down Royal Challengers Bengaluru's total of 201 with two overs to spare.

Sooryavanshi's mindset and approach

"I try to execute what I practice and back my natural game. Yes, at the back of your mind, you know who the bowler (Bumrah or Hazlewood) is but you play the ball not the bowler," said Sooryavanshi, who hit the star Aussie for three boundaries and a six off four successive deliveries.

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Staying grounded amidst success

Having seen instant superstardom, Sooryavanshi said that his feet are firmly rooted to the ground with his father Sanjiv and RR support Romi Bhinder always around him with sane suggestions.

"They always tell me that it is a long journey and my focus should only and only be on the game," he said.

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Desire to contribute more

He did admit that he was upset at getting out at 78 as his team lost out on crucial runs.

"My thinking is that had I been around, I could have scored 20 more runs which would be beneficial for the team," Sooryavanshi said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

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