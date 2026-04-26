Pat Cummins awestruck by Sooryavanshi's explosive batting

Australia skipper Pat Cummins expressed admiration for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting in the IPL, while highlighting the challenges flat pitches pose to bowlers in T20 cricket.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 103 off 37 balls, recording the third fastest century in IPL history, during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points Pat Cummins admires Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's powerful and exciting batting style in the IPL.

The Australian acknowledges the challenge flat pitches pose to bowlers in T20 cricket.

He believes that bowlers need to be precise against in-form batters like Sooryavanshi.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a "new fan" with his amazing pyrotechnics, and Australia skipper Pat Cummins loves the way that the 15-year-old bats.

Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals's chubby-cheeked batting sensation who has taken the cricket world by storm, scored his second IPL ton -- 103 off 37 balls -- albeit in a losing cause against the Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Cummins's Reaction to Sooryavanshi's Performance

"Yeah, I think he's my new favourite player. He hits the ball so hard, it's great to watch. It's good fun," Cummins, the World Test Championship and T20 World Cup-winning Australia skipper, said after SRH's five-wicket win over the Royals.

Cummins is impressed with the kind of start Sooryavanshi has had to his career.

"You've got to be right on the money as a bowler, because if you're not, it's going a long way. So he's impressive. Yeah, he's had a great start to his career and yeah, I love the way he plays," Cummins said.

Cummins on Flat Pitches in T20 Cricket

While there has been a raging debate about the flat tracks on offer, with batters easily hitting fast bowlers and spinners through the line, Cummins feels that it is fine as long as such pitches are on offer in T20s and not Test matches.

"Look, maybe. I think it's just the way it is. The wickets might be flat, but it's only 20 overs, you know, so it's not a Test match where it's flat and they've had a bat for five days, so I'm okay with that. It's a maximum of four overs. Yeah, it's fine. It is what it is."

The Importance of Quality Bowlers

Cummins feels that these kinds of tracks test the quality of bowlers and one needs five top operators for this kind of tournament.

"We set up our team, obviously, to try and go big on our batting, and as bowlers it's up to us to try and minimise the runs. The scores look a little bit different to maybe a few years ago, but the concept's still the same. Yeah, I don't mind it. It's fine. It's the same for both teams. I think you still need five really good bowlers," Cummins said.