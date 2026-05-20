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Home  » Cricket » 'Sooryavanshi is going to be as feared as Gayle', says Irfan Pathan

'Sooryavanshi is going to be as feared as Gayle', says Irfan Pathan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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May 20, 2026 13:07 IST

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Irfan Pathan believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is emulating Chris Gayle's impact on bowlers with his explosive batting in the IPL, nearing Gayle's six-hitting record.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Sooryavanshi, with 53 sixes in 13 matches in IPL 2026, is within touching distance of the record 59 sixes that Chris Gayle struck in the 2012 season. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Irfan Pathan compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Chris Gayle, noting his ability to instill fear in bowlers.
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is close to breaking Chris Gayle's record of 59 sixes in an IPL season.
  • Sooryavanshi's explosive 93 off 38 balls against Lucknow Super Giants showcased his talent.
  • Sanjay Bangar praises Sooryavanshi's extraordinary ability and sensational innings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will instill the same fear in the bowlers' minds that West Indian marauder Chris Gayle had managed to do in his prime, according to former India pacer Irfan Pathan.

Sooryavanshi, with 53 sixes in 13 matches in IPL 2026, is within touching distance of the record 59 sixes that Gayle struck in the 2012 season.

 

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter hammered a 38-ball 93 that was dotted with 10 maximums and seven fours against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Wednesday. The brutal knock steered his team to a facile seven-wicket win despite being in pursuit of a steep 221.

'It Is Very Difficult To Stop Sooryavanshi'

"It is very difficult to stop him. In his first 10 balls, he was batting at a strike rate of less than 100, and by the end of the innings, he had scored 93 runs off just 38 balls," Pathan said on JioHotstar.

"With 53 sixes, he is actually going after Chris Gayle's record of 59 sixes, which has stood since 2012. As bowlers, we were always scared of facing Chris Gayle. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is creating that same fear, and Gayle's record is definitely in danger," he added.

'A sensational Vaibhav Sooryavanshi innings indeed'

Another former India player Sanjay Bangar said he does not have words to describe Sooryavanshi's talent.

"Can't really explain it; words are not sufficient. They can't do justice to the kind of ability this young boy, this young prodigy, possesses. Some of those shots were extraordinary, to say the least," he said.

"He put on a masterclass, a sensational Vaibhav Sooryavanshi innings indeed. Terrific to watch, great entertainment. And he is definitely going to draw crowds wherever he goes and wherever he plays," he added.

Sooryavanshi was adjudged player of the match for his performance, his third such individual honour this season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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