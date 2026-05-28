Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The Don Bradman Of T20 Cricket

The numbers from this season alone are almost surreal.

680 runs in 15 innings. Average of 45. Strike rate of 242.

A century, four fifties, best score of 103. 65 sixes and 55 fours from just 280 balls -- a boundary every 2.3 balls, a six every 4.3 balls.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck 97 off just 29 balls with 12 sixes and five fours. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi nearly broke the record for the fastest century in IPL playoff history.

Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record for the most sixes in a single IPL season, showcasing his explosive batting prowess.

Sooryavanshi's record-breaking IPL season included 680 runs at a staggering strike rate of 242, solidifying his status as a rising star.

When Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walked out to bat on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, night in Mullanpur in the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, nobody at that ground was thinking about a careful, measured innings.

Just days earlier, he had said it casually on Kevin Pietersen's show just days before that he has the ambition to do something no one in the history of T20 cricket has ever done -- score a double century. 'I want to score 200 in T20s. I want to break Gayle's record.'

In the IPL Eliminator, he came out and tried.

Pat Cummins had arrived at this match with a plan. Plan A, Plan B, Plan C -- all specifically engineered for one 15 year old. The SRH captain had studied Sooryavanshi. He had prepared for him. And then, one by one, every plan was dismantled, discarded, and sent over the boundary rope.

Yorkers came first. Sooryavanshi read them early, countered them brilliantly, and forced SRH to abandon that idea before the Powerplay was even done. Slower balls followed, Hard lengths all given the same treatment.

By the time Cummins was reflecting on it afterwards, there was almost a helplessness in his words, 'If you miss your yorker by a little bit, he doesn't tend to miss them and smash.' That was the entire summary. Miss by a fraction, and the boy destroys you.

In 29 balls, he made 97. Five fours and 12 sixes at a strike rate of 334. The other Rajasthan Royals' batters combined for 140 off 101 balls.

Sooryavanshi set the platform and gave the Rajasthan Royals a total that always felt just out of SRH's reach. Then Jofra Archer arrived with the ball and broke whatever remaining hope SRH had, dismantling their powerful batting lineup and turning a competitive chase into a comfortable RR victory.

And to put the innings in perspective, it beautifully connects different eras of the IPL.

Breaking Gayle's Sixes Record

When Chris Gayle produced his unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013 -- still the highest score in T20 history, with a 30-ball century and 13 sixes -- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was only one year old.

14 years later, that same one year old was in the middle of a knockout game, on 97 off 29 balls, threatening to not just match Gayle's record but surpass it. He was a whisker away from what would have been the fastest hundred in IPL playoff history.

Though he didn't break Gayle's century record, he shattered Gayle's record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. Gayle's 59 sixes in a season had stood for over a decade, a record that felt almost mythological. Sooryavanshi finished the season with 65.

The century record, Gayle's 175 -- those will come. Everyone watching on Wednesday night felt it.

But the moment that said the most about who this boy is didn't happen while he was making those 97 runs. It came after the dismissal.

When his wicket fell, Sooryavanshi didn't move. He stood at the crease, bat in hand -- gutted. It took a long time for him to start walking. Abhishek Sharma came out to the crease to console him and only then did the slow, reluctant walk back begin.

Yashasvi Jaiswal rushed to him and pulled him into a hug. Dhruv Jurel embraced him as he walked back.

As he approached the dugout, his entire team was standing. Applauding. The smile that had completely vanished from the teenager's face -- gutted, heartbroken, furious at himself -- slowly, quietly returned.

Mature Reflection on Team Cricket

When Harsha Bhogle, a man who has watched cricket for decades and has seen every kind of player there is, asked him afterwards whether he was gutted about the century -- about being 3 runs away -- Sooryavanshi gave the kind of answer that should be taught to every cricketer at every level.

'No sir, I never think about 100s. My only goal is to score runs and win the match for the team. I try to play the ball, not the bowlers. The day I start thinking about milestones, I will never succeed in my career. If I was on 99, I would have attempted the same shot. Sometimes 97s are bigger than 100s if you win the match for the team.'

He delivered the most composed and mature reflection on team cricket you will hear from any player at any age. He was gutted because the team needed more runs, not because he missed a personal milestone. That is everything.

The numbers from this season alone are almost surreal. 680 runs in 15 innings. Average of 45. Strike rate of 242. A century, four fifties, best score of 103. 65 sixes and 55 fours from just 280 balls -- a boundary every 2.3 balls, a six every 4.3 balls.

Nearly 89 per cent of his runs this season came from boundaries. He became the first player in IPL history to score 600+ runs at a 200+ strike rate.

He hit 8 sixes in a single Powerplay. He reached 10 sixes for the season in just 24 balls faced -- the fastest anyone has ever done it.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026 Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 100s/50s Best Score 4s 6s Balls Faced Balls/Boundary Balls/Six % Runs via Boundaries 15 680 45.33 242.85 1/4 103 55 65 280 2.3 4.3 88.9%

Praise from Cricket Legends

Sachin Tendulkar watched him and wrote, 'His bat swing has been outstanding. What's even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot.'

Tom Moody called him the Don Bradman of T20 cricket.

Suresh Raina said the fact that people are waiting to watch him bat proves the future of Indian cricket is safe.

The worrying part for bowlers is that everyone who has seen him closely keeps saying the same thing -- he hasn't even come close to peaking yet. He's only 15, still growing into his body, still learning, still shaping the player he's going to become.

He batted like he would get 200 on Wednesday night and that hunger isn't going anywhere.

One day soon, that dream from a 15 year old could turn into one of the most astonishing realities cricket has ever seen.