Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrites T20 record books

Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the fastest and youngest batter in men's T20 history to hit 100 sixes, achieving the milestone in just 29 innings during IPL 2026.

IMAGE: As is his want, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got off the mark with a six off the bowling of Mohammed in their match on Saturday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the fastest batter in men’s T20 history to hit 100 sixes.

The 15-year-old achieved the feat in just 29 innings.

Sooryavanshi also became the quickest player to the milestone in terms of balls faced, taking only 514 deliveries.

He reached the landmark during RR’s IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his remarkable rise in T20 cricket by becoming the fastest and youngest batter in men’s T20 history to smash 100 sixes.

Sooryavanshi achieved the feat during Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

The 15-year-old reached the landmark in just 29 innings and also became the quickest player to the milestone in terms of balls faced, taking only 514 deliveries.

The young opener announced his intentions immediately, launching Mohammed Siraj’s first delivery for a towering six over long-on. He maintained his aggressive approach throughout the Powerplay, racing to 36 off just 16 balls with three boundaries and three sixes before Siraj eventually dismissed him.

Sooryavanshi has been Rajasthan Royals’ standout batter this season, scoring 440 runs in 11 innings at an average of 40.00 and a stunning strike rate of 236.55. His tally includes a century and two half-centuries.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans piled up a massive 229/4 after being put in to bat by Rajasthan Royals stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal, who led the side in the absence of injured captain Riyan Parag.

GT were powered by commanding knocks from skipper Shubman Gill, who made 84 off 44 balls, and Sai Sudharsan, who scored 55 off 36 deliveries. Washington Sundar provided the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls.