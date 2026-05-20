IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals Secret Behind 'A' Celebration!

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates a half-century against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a rapid 93 off 38 balls, helping Rajasthan Royals secure a crucial victory against LSG.

He made a slow start, scoring only 11 off the first 12 balls before he raced to his 50 off just 23 balls.

With 53 sixes in 13 matches, Sooryavanshi is only the third batter in IPL history to hit 50 sixes or more in a single IPL season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his record-breaking run in IPL 2026, smashing a blistering 93 from 38 balls to power Rajasthan Royals to a thumping seven-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Tuesday.



The 15 year old proved to be unstoppable -- hitting 10 sixes and seven fours -- as Royals chased down 221 in 19.1 overs to inch closer to the playoffs.



While his incredible knock had once again left the spectators in awe, this time it was his celebration that caught everyone's attention.

After racing to his fifty from 23 balls against LSG, Sooryavanshi celebrated by making a 'A' sign with his hands.



After the match, the youngster revealed that the knock was dedicated to his mother Aarti.



'This celebration, I dedicated it to my mother, her name starts with A. I didn't want to tell anyone about this because I didn't want anyone to know about and I wanted to continue it,' he told RR Manager Romi Binder in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on X.

Always a mumma's boy pic.twitter.com/k3X7HVEXTA — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 19, 2026

Sooryavanshi's Record Breaking Run

The Rajasthan Royals opener scripted several records to his name against LSG.



He has now amassed 579 runs in 13 matches this season at a strike rate of 236.32 -- the highest strike rate by any batter with 500 runs or more in a single IPL season.

He has hit the most sixes in IPL 2026 so far -- with 53 sixes in 13 matches to become only the third batter in the IPL to hit 50 sixes or more in an IPL season after Chris Gayle (twice -- 59 sixes in 2012 and 51 sixes in 2013), Andre Russell (52 in 2019).

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