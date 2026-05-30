HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Heartbreak For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As Batting Heroics Fall Short

Heartbreak For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As Batting Heroics Fall Short

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 11:00 IST

x

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after Rajasthan Royals suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match on Friday. Photographs: ANI

Key Points

  • Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs in IPL 2026 at a strike rate of 237.31, with one century and five fifties.
  • Sooryavanshi was dismissed in the 90s three times in his last four games.
  • Sooryavanshi smashed a mind-boggling 72 sixes this season going Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left heartbroken after Rajasthan Royals suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match in Mullanpur on Friday.

Sooryavanshi continued his red hot form with the bat, blazing his way to an entertaining 96 from 47 balls -- falling in the 90s for the third time in his last four games.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The 15-year-old opener's counter-attacking knock single-handedly rallied Royals to a healthy 214/6 in their 20 overs.

However, Gujarat Titans chased down the target with ease courtesy of captain Shubman Gill's super century -- a blistering knock of 104 from 53 balls. They chased down the target comfortably with eight balls to spare.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi couldn't hide his disappointment after the match, covering his face with the Orange Cap -- the one which had been presented to him for being the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026 so far.

The left-hander had a phenomenal first full season in the IPL as he amassed 776 runs in 16 games at a staggering strike rate of 237.31, with one century and five fifties.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

He has etched several records to his name this season. Sooryavanshi smashed a mind-boggling 72 sixes this season going Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season, which the West Indies legend had set in 2012.

 
REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

The Importance Of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi!
The Importance Of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: From first-ball six to IPL stardom
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: From first-ball six to IPL stardom
Sooryavanshi Ready To Play For India, Says Sangakkara
Sooryavanshi Ready To Play For India, Says Sangakkara
Gill-Sai: Classical Duet in T20's Rock-n-Roll Era!
Gill-Sai: Classical Duet in T20's Rock-n-Roll Era!
Shubman Gill Celebrates Match-Winning Century With Parents
Shubman Gill Celebrates Match-Winning Century With Parents

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Massive Forest Fire Reaches British-Era Graveyard in Shimla1:11

Massive Forest Fire Reaches British-Era Graveyard in Shimla

Rohit Sharma Spotted with Wife Ritika Sajdeh at Mumbai Airport1:16

Rohit Sharma Spotted with Wife Ritika Sajdeh at Mumbai...

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at Airport0:30

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO