Heartbreak For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As Batting Heroics Fall Short

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after Rajasthan Royals suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match on Friday. Photographs: ANI

Key Points Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs in IPL 2026 at a strike rate of 237.31, with one century and five fifties.

Sooryavanshi was dismissed in the 90s three times in his last four games.

Sooryavanshi smashed a mind-boggling 72 sixes this season going Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left heartbroken after Rajasthan Royals suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match in Mullanpur on Friday.



Sooryavanshi continued his red hot form with the bat, blazing his way to an entertaining 96 from 47 balls -- falling in the 90s for the third time in his last four games.





The 15-year-old opener's counter-attacking knock single-handedly rallied Royals to a healthy 214/6 in their 20 overs.



However, Gujarat Titans chased down the target with ease courtesy of captain Shubman Gill's super century -- a blistering knock of 104 from 53 balls. They chased down the target comfortably with eight balls to spare.





Sooryavanshi couldn't hide his disappointment after the match, covering his face with the Orange Cap -- the one which had been presented to him for being the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026 so far.



The left-hander had a phenomenal first full season in the IPL as he amassed 776 runs in 16 games at a staggering strike rate of 237.31, with one century and five fifties.





He has etched several records to his name this season. Sooryavanshi smashed a mind-boggling 72 sixes this season going Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season, which the West Indies legend had set in 2012.