IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dragged Into Child Labour Row

A 15 year old earning his place among professionals is not a victim; he is a story of aspiration, discipline and opportunity.

IMAGE: A social activist from Karnataka has threatened legal action against the Rajasthan Royals, alleging that employing 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a high-pressure commercial league amounts to 'child labour' and exploitation of a minor. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points A Karnataka activist threatened an FIR against Rajasthan Royals, alleging 'child labour' for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing in the IPL, arguing he should focus on studies.

It is indeed fortunate that Sachin Tendulkar escaped his attention during his playing days.

Instead of applauding a teenager playing unbelievable shots with audacity, people would rather search for an FIR to stop him.

A Karnataka-based activist has threatened to file a complaint against the Rajasthan Royals for 'child labour'.

The reason given was that 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing in a high-pressure commercial league like the IPL violates child labour laws, and that the minor should instead be focusing on his studies.

Many believe teenagers must be focusing only on academics. Their travel must be limited to classrooms, tuition centres and examination halls, with no detours allowed for dreams.

They consider the IPL signing up teenagers as exploitation rather than a boost to their careers.

This peculiar philosophy isn't limited to cricket -- it extends to singing, acting, chess, swimming -- essentially any arena where talent dares to bloom early.

It is indeed fortunate that Sachin Tendulkar escaped his attention during his playing days; Indian cricket may have been robbed of a legend.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Distinguishing Opportunity from Exploitation

People with such mindsets believe that unfinished homework poses a greater national threat than unplayed cover drives.

Instead of applauding a teenager playing unbelievable shots with audacity, these people would rather search for an FIR to stop him.

Do not be surprised if, after this, someone -- on seeing thousands enjoying the IPL -- files a case against fans for wasting their time in stadiums and indulging in 'unauthorised enjoyment'.

There are many who dislike supporting sports or appreciating people who enjoy them.

Those who look at the IPL floodlights and see coal mines, or at young cricketers and see exploited labour, perhaps need counselling.

If nurturing talent is rebranded as exploitation, we are in serious danger.

Preventing the Spread of Misplaced Righteousness

Tomorrow, these guardians of misplaced righteousness may move to shut down Over-50 and Over-60 tournaments as well, arguing that senior citizens should rest instead of chasing fitness and joy.

Tomorrow, a case may be filed against a teenage singer performing in front of a large crowd, stating that he or she was singing at a time when homework should have been done.

A top chess tournament in which prodigies participate may be targeted, claiming that they are indulging in 'mental overemployment'.

Following the success of many teenagers in the IPL, more teenagers are likely to focus on cricket since this game is a lucrative profession today.

A 15 year old earning his place among professionals is not a victim; he is a story of aspiration, discipline and opportunity.

It is also important for an activist to understand what real child labour is.

Teenagers must be freely allowed to dream and chase excellence without fearing a legal notice in the middle of their innings.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff