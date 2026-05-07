IPL 2026: Umesh explains why Bhuvneshwar is outperforming Bumrah

According to Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah's inconsistent IPL performance stems from trying too many things, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar excels due to clear planning and execution.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah in focus amid IPL struggles. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Umesh Yadav attributes Jasprit Bumrah's IPL struggles to experimenting with too many variations.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's success is due to clear planning and consistent execution in Powerplay and death overs.

Mumbai Indians need to create attacking opportunities for Jasprit Bumrah to take wickets.

Rishabh Pant's form and Lucknow Super Giants' inconsistent batting order are impacting their performance.

Umesh Yadav predicts Punjab, RCB, Rajasthan, and SRH as likely top 4 contenders for the IPL play-offs.

Senior India pacer Umesh Yadav says Jasprit Bumrah has been trying too many things and that is the reason for his inconsistent run this IPL, while experienced seamer Bhuvneswar Kumar has succeeded because of his clear planning and ability to to deliver in both Powerplay and death overs.

Bhuvneswar is so far the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL with 17 wickets from nine games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while on the other hand Mumbai Indians' Bumrah has struggled this season, picking up just three scalps from 10 games.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Success Strategy

"Bhuvi's and is his team's planning is clear. He bowls in Powerplay and death, and his game plan is set. He is able to swing in both ways," said Umesh, a JioHotstar Hindi commentator said.

"Bhuvi is consistent with his line and length, and variation and Bumrah is trying a lot of things which is creating problems for him.

Bumrah's IPL Challenges

"Bumrah is not consistent this season for Mumbai sometimes. He is sometimes asked to bowl in Powerplay and sometimes he comes to bowl in situations not under pressure. That is affecting him. MI needs to create chances for Bumrah for attacking and give him chances to take wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants' Performance Issues

Umesh also said that Rishabh Pant's form cost Lucknow Suepr Giants dearly. Apart from that they failed to field the right combination.

"It's his (Pant's) decision, he has got responsibility and he needs to take the decision. In the last two years his and the team's performance is down. This year batting is up and down unlike last year."

"The combination is not setting. Pant's form is not better, Nicholas Pooran only scored in last match. Everything is not working for them. Batting is an issue this year. Everyone needs to contribute together in T20," he said.

"Their Batting order is not consistent. You are just searching, you need to believe a bit and not change the order in every match. For that you need to sit and talk with the batter," he added.

IPL Play-Off Predictions

Asked about his predictions for the play-offs, Umesh said: "Punjab, RCB, Rajasthan and SRH likely contender for top 4."