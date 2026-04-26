IPL 2026: 'Tough to be a bowler': Holder calls out IPL run-fest

Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder calls for a more balanced contest between bat and ball in IPL 2026, praising matches where bowlers can make a significant impact.

IMAGE: Jason Holder emphasises the mental discipline required for bowlers in the high-pressure environment of the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jason Holder advocates for a balanced contest between bat and ball in IPL 2024.

Holder praises Gujarat Titans' win over Chennai Super Kings, highlighting the bowlers' impact.

Kagiso Rabada's incisive bowling performance was crucial to Gujarat Titans' victory.

Favourable conditions for bowlers in the IPL must be fully exploited to make an impact, according to Holder.

Calling for a fair balance between bat and ball amid a run-fest season, Gujarat Titans pace bowling all-rounder Jason Holder said contests like their comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings are more satisfying as they bring bowlers back into the game.

In an edition where 200-plus totals have become routine, including a record 264-run chase by Punjab Kings and another successful pursuit of 228 by Sunrisers Hyderabad on the same day, the Titans' clinical effort in restricting CSK to 158/7 in the Sunday's afternoon match here was a refreshing sight.

Holder's View On Balanced Cricket

"It's a funny one... yesterday, you saw 264 being chased and 228 being chased, and then today we restrict them to 158. As an avid cricket fan, you just want to see an even contest between bat and ball," said Holder after their eight-wicket win.

Riding on Kagiso Rabada's incisive 3/25, Gujarat Titans chased down the modest target in 16.4 overs, exploiting a surface that offered uneven bounce and some moisture which is a rarity in a batter-dominated tournament.

Key To Rabada's Success

Holder, who returned miserly figures of 0/22 from four overs, said the plan was simple for Rabada and the rest of the attack.

"My message to KG was simple -- just keep hitting a really good length and try not to be too short. Kagiso is a world-class bowler and he showed that today."

Challenges For Bowlers In The IPL

Reflecting on the broader challenges bowlers face in the IPL, Holder admitted that flat decks and fast outfields often leave little margin for error.

"It's tough in India sometimes with smaller, quicker outfields and some really good pitches. As a bowler, you'd take conditions like today, even though it's humid. Ideally, you'd take the pitch and leave the humidity, but I'd take this any day."

He stressed the importance of mental discipline, especially when bowlers come under sustained attack.

"It's not easy being a bowler in the IPL. The players here are among the best in the world, and the standard keeps rising. As a bowler, you've got to understand your margins.

"If it's a good shot, you move on and stick to your plans. You can't bring back the previous ball... you just focus on the next one and minimise bad deliveries."

Utilising Favourable Conditions

Holder also pointed out that favourable conditions must be fully utilised when they do appear.

"It's not easy, but as bowlers we have to find a way. And when conditions help, you must make it count, that's my mindset."

On the pitch and CSK's approach, Holder felt the surface left the opposition in a dilemma.

"At the start, we felt there was a lot in the wicket... plenty of moisture and some steep bounce, which helped our bowlers.

"For CSK, it was probably a case of being caught between a rock and a hard place, trying to score at a good rate without losing wickets."

He credited Rabada and Mohammed Siraj for setting the tone early.

"Rabada and Siraj were outstanding and created a lot of problems upfront. It's always tricky when you're trying to build a total against quality bowling."