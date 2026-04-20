HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: 'Time for Hardik to Deliver': Chopra on MI Captain's Form

IPL 2026: 'Time for Hardik to Deliver': Chopra on MI Captain's Form

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 16:15 IST

x

Aakash Chopra questions Hardik Pandya's impact as Mumbai Indians struggle at the bottom of IPL 2026, urging fresh ideas and a fearless approach.

Hardik Pandya has only scored 81 runs in 4 matches for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 season so far.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has only scored 81 runs in 4 matches for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 season so far. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

  • Mumbai Indians are bottom of the table with one win in five matches.
  • Hardik Pandya has struggled with both bat and ball this season.
  • His captaincy is under scrutiny, including use of Jasprit Bumrah.
  • Aakash Chopra questioned his lack of recent match-winning knocks.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has endured a difficult Indian Premier League 2026 season so far, with the five-time champions languishing at the bottom of the 10-team points table.

 

The all-rounder has struggled to make a significant impact with both bat and ball, while his captaincy has also come under scrutiny, including questions around his ability to get the best out of Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the world’s finest fast bowlers.

Ahead of MI’s clash against Gujarat Titans, former Kolkata Knight Riders player Aakash Chopra raised pointed questions about Hardik’s form and match-winning ability.

Hardik, often seen as India’s premier pace-bowling all-rounder, has managed just 81 runs in four matches this season. Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel, did not hold back:

'You have corrected the batting order now. I won't talk about Surya because he played many match-winning knocks last time, but Hardik, I don't remember when the last match-winning knock you played was. We have seen many good cameos, but that match-winning 70 or 80 runs where you win the match alone, Hardik is capable of that,' Chopra said.

MI need fresh ideas

Chopra also emphasised the need for fresh ideas to revive Mumbai’s campaign, backing a change in approach and personnel.

'If you get less than that repeatedly, you think this is the time when Hardik does what he can do, because you are capable of doing that. They need fresh ideas and freshness, a little fearless approach, and Sherfane Rutherford should bat slightly up the order. All of that is required because the truth is that the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, are at No. 10 at this point in time,' he added.

At present, Mumbai Indians sit 10th on the points table with just one win from five matches, highlighting the urgent need for a turnaround.

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

'If There's Nothing in the Pitch...'
'If There's Nothing in the Pitch...'
Virat-Anushka visit Vrindavan Ashram
Virat-Anushka visit Vrindavan Ashram
Atiqa Mir Makes History With P2 Finish At WSK
Atiqa Mir Makes History With P2 Finish At WSK
Doping Concerns Mount as India Placed in Top Risk Tier
Doping Concerns Mount as India Placed in Top Risk Tier
Arteta Stays Defiant as Arsenal Title Fight 'Starts Again'
Arteta Stays Defiant as Arsenal Title Fight 'Starts Again'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Jhalmuri Vendor Opens Up About Serving PM Modi2:58

Jhalmuri Vendor Opens Up About Serving PM Modi

Kritika Kamra Stuns in Glamorous Avatar0:48

Kritika Kamra Stuns in Glamorous Avatar

Rasha Thadani's Hair Game Steals the Spotlight0:41

Rasha Thadani's Hair Game Steals the Spotlight

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO