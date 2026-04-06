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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: How Dinesh Karthik's Advice Fueled Tim David's Match-Winning Performance vs CSK

IPL 2026: How Dinesh Karthik's Advice Fueled Tim David's Match-Winning Performance vs CSK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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Last updated on: April 06, 2026 01:31 IST

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Tim David attributes his explosive 70-run innings against CSK to the invaluable coaching and preparation advice he received from Dinesh Karthik.

Tim David

IMAGE: Tim David belted eight sixes and three boundaries in his unbeaten 25-ball 70-run knock against Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Tim David credits Dinesh Karthik's coaching for his match-winning 70 runs against CSK in the IPL.
  • Rajat Patidar hails David as the best finisher he has ever seen, highlighting his consistency and specialist skills.
  • RCB's strong batting performance, including contributions from Patidar and David, led to a formidable total of 250.
  • Krunal Pandya's key wickets provided crucial breakthroughs for RCB, helping to maintain pressure on CSK.

SCORECARD

Pleased as punch after his game-turning 25-ball-70, RCB's Australian big-hitter Tim David attributed his superb performance against CSK to the inputs provided by his team's batting coach Dinesh Karthik which helped him prepare for these conditions.

David, whom his skipper Rajat Patidar termed as the "best finisher he has ever seen", hit eight sixes apart from three boundaries as RCB piled 250 for 3 and then bowled out CSK for 207.

 

"I do not change my game much, but I have confidence from all the preparation that I do. It is nice to work with DK (Dinesh Karthik's fraternity name), he is an experienced player in these conditions. I have been in the IPL for a few years and with that kind of preparation, you don't put pressure on yourself to perform," David said at the post match presentation.

He certainly was happy as this kind of performance do not happen every day.

"Very pleased - it does not always happen that way. The skipper (Rajat Patidar, who scored 48 off 19 balls) was smoking it. And I just took some balls off him - it was super fun. Going in to bat with Jitesh (Sharma) and (Romario) Shepherd behind me really gives me confidence," he said.

Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble Ends Unveiled At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Praise for Tim David and Krunal Pandya

Lavishing praise on David, skipper Patidar said: "He is a specialist, and one of the best finishers. He is consistent and one of the best finishers I have ever seen."

The skipper also had special mention for senior player Krunal Pandya, who dismissed Sarfaraz Khan and Kartik Sharma in one over.

"Whenever I come under pressure, I look to KP (Krunal Pandya) and I have that much belief in him."

Rain threat looms large as KKR seek to avoid third straight loss

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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IPL 2026

IPL 2026

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