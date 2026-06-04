Tim David's Cigar Celebration Goes Viral

Tim David sparked debate after a viral video showed him smoking a cigar during RCB's IPL 2026 title celebrations.

IMAGE: Tim David smoking a cigar during RCB's IPL 2026 title celebrations at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, 2026. Photograph: Video grab via Tim David/Instagram

Key Points A video of Tim David smoking a cigar after RCB won the IPL 2026 title at the Narendra Modi stadium has gone viral on social media.

There is currently no IPL rule explicitly banning smoking a cigar during post-match celebrations, making disciplinary action unlikely.

David has already faced sanctions this season, including a one-match suspension and fine for a Code of Conduct breach during the IPL 2026 final.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their IPL 2026 title victory at the Narendra Modi stadium, a video of Australian all-rounder Tim David smoking a cigar on the field quickly grabbed attention on social media.

RCB successfully defended the silverware by defeating Gujarat Titans in the final on May 31, 2026, triggering jubilant scenes among players and fans.

Amid the celebrations, David was seen smoking a cigar on the outfield, with clips of the moment spreading widely online.

The Australian cricketers also shared photographs on Instagram showing him posing with a cigar while holding the IPL trophy alongside teammate Phil Salt.

Celebrating major sporting victories with champagne showers and cigars has long been a deep-rooted dressing room ritual in Australian cricket.

Sanctions Appear Unlikely

At present, there is no specific IPL rule that prohibits players from smoking a cigar after a match has concluded and the presentation ceremony has ended.

Since the incident occurred during post-match celebrations and not during active play, disciplinary action appears unlikely unless tournament officials find a breach of venue, commercial or Code of Conduct regulations.

IMAGE: Tim David and Phil Salt celebrate with the IPL trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tim David/Instagram

Earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals Captain Riyan Parag was fined 25 percent of his match fee after television cameras captured him using a vape in the dressing room during a match. The fine was imposed because the incident occurred while the game was in progress.

David Has Faced Disciplinary Scrutiny Before

The cigar video is not the first time David has found himself in the spotlight this season. The 30-year-old middle-order batter, who was acquired by RCB ahead of the 2025 edition for Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million), was handed a one-match suspension and fined 50 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the final against the Titans.

Earlier in the tournament, he was penalised for making an obscene gesture during a match against the Mumbai Indians.

David, who spent his formative years playing for Singapore before transitioning to represent Australia's white-ball squads, tallied 303 runs from 16 games in IPL 2026 at an average of 33.89 and a strike rate of 188.27.