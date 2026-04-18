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IPL 2026: Tim David joins elite IPL 1000-run club

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 18, 2026 19:01 IST

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Tim David has etched his name in IPL history, becoming the second-fastest player to reach 1,000 runs, showcasing his explosive batting prowess.

Tim David

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David in action. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Tim David is now the second-fastest to reach 1,000 runs in the IPL, achieving the milestone in 560 balls.
  • David reached the milestone during the RCB's IPL game against the Delhi Capitals.
  • In 56 IPL matches, Tim David has scored 1,019 runs with an average of 36.39 and a strike rate of 177.83.

Australian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Tim David became the second fastest to score 1,000 Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Tim achieved this milestone during his side's IPL game against the Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. During the match, David scored 26 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six, with a strike rate of 152.94, before perishing to Axar Patel.

 

Tim David's IPL Career Stats

In 56 matches and 50 innings for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, David has made 1,019 runs at an average of 36.39 and a strike rate of 177.83, with two fifties. His best score is 70*.

David's Performance This IPL Season

In six matches and six innings this season, he has made 173 runs at an average of 86.50, with a strike rate of 203.52, including a half-century with the best score of 70*.

Andre Russell's Record

He is the second-fastest to reach the milestone, in 560 balls, with Andre Russell (545 balls) being the fastest one to reach the milestone.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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