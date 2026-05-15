IPL 2026: Tilak Varma's special '45' celebration for Rohit

Tilak Varma's match-winning performance for Mumbai Indians was highlighted by a heartwarming tribute to Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrated the win by displaying Rohit Sharma's jersey number. Photograph: IPL T20/X

Key Points Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 75 off 33 balls, leading Mumbai Indians to victory.

Varma celebrated the win by displaying Rohit Sharma's jersey number, 45, as a tribute.

Rohit Sharma responded with a proud smile and a warm embrace for Varma.

Varma credited his international experience for his improved finishing skills in high-pressure situations.

Varma expressed confidence in his ability to finish the game, communicating this to the coaching staff during a timeout.

Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma lit up Dharamsala with a stunning match-winning knock but it was his celebration after the winning runs that truly captured fans’ attention.

Chasing a tricky target against Punjab Kings, the left-hander played with remarkable composure, smashing an unbeaten 75 off just 33 balls to guide Mumbai Indians home in style.

Varma paced the chase perfectly before finishing the game emphatically, earning the Player of the Match award for his brilliant effort.

But the most memorable moment came immediately after the victory was sealed.

As celebrations began around him, Tilak turned towards the Mumbai Indians dugout, clearly searching for Rohit Sharma. The moment he spotted him, Tilak raised his hands and flashed four fingers on one hand and five on the other -- forming Rohit’s iconic jersey number, 45.

The former Mumbai Indians captain could be seen smiling proudly from the dugout before making his way onto the field to embrace Tilak in a warm hug.

Varma's Growth as a Finisher

Speaking after the game, Tilak reflected on his growth as a finisher and the confidence he has gained from playing at the international level.

"I always say that I love finishing games, but playing in the World Cup and playing quite a few international games for the country helps me (understand) how to finish games, and you get that experience and confidence. So with that, I think I keep improving my game," Varma said at the post-match presentation.

Strategic Discussions During the Chase

He also revealed the conversation he had with the coaching staff during the chase and how he backed himself to finish the contest.

"To be honest, when we had the second strategy timeout, I was talking to the coach that just one big over and we will finish off the game. Just keep believing in me, I’ll do it for the team. So that’s what I said, and I was just waiting for that one big over. Unfortunately, it came off Yuzi bhai's (last) over (smiles)," he added.