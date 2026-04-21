Tilak Varma Credits Adaptability For Match-Winning Century

We can be unstoppable, says Tilak Varma, after his maiden IPL century helps stall MI's losing streak.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma bats en route his scintillating 45-ball 101 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tilak Varma's century powered Mumbai Indians to a crucial victory in IPL 2026.

Varma attributes his success to adapting to the pitch conditions and focusing on straight hitting.

He expressed his preference for batting at number three but remains flexible for the team.

Varma believes Mumbai Indians can be unstoppable if they execute their plans effectively.

He highlighted the importance of taking each game as a knockout match for Mumbai Indians.

Tilak Varma credited his match-winning century to "adapting to conditions" and expressed confidence that Mumbai Indians can be "unstoppable" from now on if they execute well, given the number of World Cup winners in their squad.

Tilak's explosive 101 not out powered MI to a commanding 99-run win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, ending their four-match losing streak in IPL 2026.

Tilak Varma's Key To Success

"It was very important for the team and for me," Tilak, who has been struggling for form in this season, told JioHotstar.

"Over the last four or five games, the one thing constantly running through my head was that I hadn't spent much time in the middle and hadn't faced many balls, so my aim was to spend some time at the wicket and then adapt according to the team's situation."

Speaking about his approach, Tilak said he assessed the pitch early and focused on straight hitting.

"Whenever MI comes to Ahmedabad, they usually give us a black-soil wicket, which is a bit slow in nature. It's not that our batters cannot adapt, but we know what we can do if there is more bounce," he said.

"Since it was slow and low, we had to adjust and try to hit straight. There wasn't much bounce, so playing across the line to deliveries in line with the stumps was risky.

"I decided to hit straighter, and I read the conditions well; thankfully, I was able to score some runs."

Preferred Batting Position And Team Optimism

IMAGE: Mumbai Indans players celebrate the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

On his preferred batting position, Tilak said he enjoys batting at No. 3 but remains flexible.

"Personally, I like batting at number three a lot. However, I am happy to bat wherever the team needs me, because since childhood, I have practised in a way that allows me to play confidently in any position.

"But if someone asks me, I would always say number three."

With the win lifting Mumbai Indians to seventh in the table, Tilak remains optimistic about a turnaround.

"I am grateful that it worked out that way. However, we shouldn't look too far ahead and should take one match at a time. Every game is almost like a knockout for us.

"We know what we are capable of, having several World Cup winners in the side, experienced players, and the skills we possess.

"If we execute well, we can be unstoppable. So, it is important to keep our heads down and continue working hard."

A Light Moment With Hardik Pandya

He also shared a light moment about his interaction with captain Hardik Pandya during a timeout.

"As everyone knows, Hardik bhai is very energetic. He was charged up and kept saying, 'You can do it, you will do it,' to boost me.

"I just asked him to calm down because I needed to stay focused, and I assured him that I would take care of the rest."