IPL 2026: The Importance Of A Single Run

Very often in cricket, a single run has revealed its importance, especially for a batter who has failed to get off the mark continuously for many matches.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' David Miller looks dejected after losing his wicket against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gujarat Titans edged Delhi Capitals by one run in a dramatic IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

David Miller's refusal of a crucial single in the final over proved decisive in the narrow defeat.

The match highlighted how small moments, like singles, can outweigh big hits in T20 cricket outcomes.

More often than not, IPL stories are about the sixes and scores of over 200.

But on Wednesday (April 8, 2026), during the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC), cricket reminded everyone of the importance of a single that should have been taken.

The drama that took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in which GT won by one run over DC, was a lesson on how important the smallest denomination is and why it should be respected and picked rather than ignored like a one-rupee coin that slipped out of your pocket and vanished forever.

Very often in cricket, a single run has revealed its importance, especially for a batter who has failed to get off the mark continuously for many matches.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul celebrates his fifty against Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Miller missed single drama

On Wednesday, GT's David Miller, known as 'Killer Miller', realised that all the runs he has scored had no value for his team after he ignored that single off the penultimate ball of the final over, when his team needed two runs off two balls.

He rejected it like a spam call.

Had he taken that single, the match would have been tied.

Instead, with two runs needed off the final ball, he missed a slow bouncer from Prasidh Krishna and ran for a bye.

Wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, through a direct hit, ran out non-striker Kuldeep Yadav to seal a one run win.

That miss by Miller, who had hit an unbeaten 41 off just 20 balls, and as someone who has always demolished bowling attacks to walk back a hero, would have shockingly made him realise the difference between a hero and a heartbreak.

One run IPL finish

Miller's miss will now be archived under 'cricket's greatest brain fades' It was an act that could haunt him for a long time.

It is not always the big shots that fail to cross the boundary line and get caught; even a single that one did not take when it was there can disappoint a batter.

Delhi Capitals will never look at a single the same way again, and probably all the other teams in the IPL may also respect the importance of a single.

If not, that ignored single can haunt one all the way back to the dressing room and maybe to the hotel, leading to a restless night.

On this night, the number 'one' stood tall -- no longer the smallest unit, but the mightiest one.

Through a direct hit from Buttler who ran out Yadav, cricket revealed that results are decided not only by runs but also by inches.

It was a day when the number 'one' stood tall to announce that it is no longer the smallest unit, but can be the mightiest one too.

That one run proved to be a titan for Gujarat Titans, who opened their IPL 2026 account with two points from this match after two losses.

IMAGE: Axar Patel consoles David Miller after the heartbreak. Photograph: Screengrab

Should Miller Be Blamed?

While one may accuse Miller for the defeat, one should also be thankful to him for pulling his team so close to victory and for setting up a Bollywood climax.

There was everything that a movie fan would look for... suspense, tension, confusion and drama.

The only sad part was that the script ended in a tragedy for Miller who could well have been the daring hero.

DC players will need to pull themselves up before their next practice session after their silent bus ride back to the hotel.

The loudest message is that while discussing boundaries and sixes, one should also talk about the singles that were ignored.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff