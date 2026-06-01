The Challenge To Win Makes Kohli Ruthless

Sometimes, it feels as if Kohli needs purpose-built pressure to produce a great knock. This was a final, and that pressure acted like fuel for him.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reacts during the IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. All photographs: BCCI

Gujarat Titans failed to post a titanic total good enough to win a title. They tried to defend the total but had to bow before the champion batter called King Kohli.

The win gave Royal Challengers Bangalore their second successive title through a five wicket victory.

A victory with 12 balls to spare is not the way a final should have ended, but when a titan-like Virat Kohli is at the crease, then whether it a team named Titans, or an army of giants, none stand a chance of winning.

Key Points Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 75 as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final.

Kohli battled cramps and delivered his fastest IPL fifty while steering RCB to victory with 12 balls remaining.

RCB's second successive title was shaped by Kohli's fearless batting, discipline and relentless hunger to win trophies again.

King Kohli Masterclass

Kohli, fighting the pain from cramps, remained unconquered with a knock of 75.

What lies behind his relentless pursuit?

He even struck his fastest fifty in the IPL. His unyielding nature can get too much for his opponents.

All of his knocks like this one, whether for RCB or India, have been imperious.

The challenge to win makes him ruthless and brings out the brilliance in him. Maybe he needs such situations to unleash his skills.

Pressure Brings Kohli Alive

Once he gets going, he becomes the most fearless batter in the world. This enables him to find the gaps with surgical precision.

On a wicket that was not really comfortable for batting, and on which Gujarat's batters struggled, Kohli played a flawless innings.

It seems as though he gets completely obsessed with winning. Nothing seems to pacify him except lifting the trophy.

After winning the match, he raised his bat and punched the air. He had already punched all the bowlers with that same bat.

Kohli's Fastest IPL Fifty

Sometimes, it feels as if Kohli needs purpose-built pressure to produce a great knock. This was a final, and that pressure acted like fuel for him.

Unlike a vehicle that cannot run without fuel, it seems Kohli does not get off to a flying start without it.

Once he started stroking fluently, it became clear that he had already decided the result.

For RCB fans, the title was only an expectation, but Kohli transformed it into a certainty.

There were tough moments during his knock, especially the absence of a partner to stay long with him. Kohli conquers such moments.

One wonders whether, for Kohli, when the pressure grows louder, his heartbeat turns calmer.

A look into his eyes and one realises that they open wider when challenged -- it feels as though he does not even blink.

It is the fielders who watch the ball race to the boundary before they can blink.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after winning the final.

RCB Seal Second Title

It is a known fact that his fitness earns him singles and doubles, but one must add that it is the fire within him that gives him greatness.

The stubborn desire in him to win the title again for RCB echoed through every shot he played. His discipline and unbreakable will are an inspiration.

GT could have defended their modest total and even pushed RCB to 91 for 4 in 8.4 overs, but they knew they could win only if they dismissed Kohli.

Kohli always enjoys bending matches to his will. Once he settles, his bat speaks with authority and fluency.

Gujarat Titans Collapse

When Kohli walked out to bat, he carried the hopes of all RCB fans, and when he walked back unbeaten, he ensured that the trophy would travel back to Bengaluru with him.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru team celebrate the win.

GT had slipped to 99 for 5 in 14.1 overs in a final. Except for Washington Sundar's unbeaten 50, the total would have been even less challenging.

Expecting to win with such a poor start, and with the gigantic presence of Kohli among their opponents, was impossible.

Kohli has made even bigger totals look meek, and teams have surrendered to him.

In this final, all that Kohli did was make it a quick win for RCB through his fastest fifty. It was yet another one of his habitual match-winning knocks.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff