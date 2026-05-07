'Team Man' Connolly is adapting well in India

In only his 10th IPL match, Australian Cooper Connolly hit his maiden T20 century at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Cooper Connolly became the youngest overseas batter to hit a century in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings suffered their third defeat on the trot in IPL 2026 when they failed to chase down a 236-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday despite an unbeaten ton by Cooper Connolly.

The PBKS ended up with 202 for seven, courtesy Connolly's innings and did not suffer a huge dip in net run rate.

Playing just his 10th IPL match, Connolly hit his maiden T20 century at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, but could not take his side past the winning line. The 22-year-old also became the youngest overseas batter to hit an IPL century.

He made 107 not out off 59 balls with the help of seven fours and eight sixes. He has made 377 runs for PBKS and is the leading run-scorer for the franchise so far.

PBKS spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule praised Connolly for his historic ton and called him a 'team man'.

Connolly has a good future ahead of him

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Bahutule said, "He's a great potential, definitely. He'll play a long period for Australia; he's a very good all-rounder in the making and a fabulous fielder. He's got a good head on his shoulders, and he's a very sort of a team man.

"We knew at some stage it was a losing cause. But he just made sure that we can get closer to the total because it also helps us in our net run rate. And that's what he did beautifully. I think he's learning, being in India, playing in the conditions.

"The way he has adapted as an overseas player has been fabulous. To come and really play in different venues, different pitches and perform so well. So I think he's got a good future ahead of him," he added.