Tata IPL Fan Park will be held at SGPDA Ground in Margao on May 16 and 17, featuring live match screenings, music, food stalls and fan activities.

IMAGE: GCA Treasurer Abdul Majid, GCA President Mahesh Dessai and BCCI official Irfan Dadan at the press conference Porvorim on Friday, announcing the IPL fan park in Margao. Photograph: Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff

Key Points The event will feature live screenings of IPL matches on giant screens.

Entry for the public will be free.

Interactive activities such as face painting, fan shoutouts and engagement programmes will be organised.

Goa is among 45 cities selected for the IPL Fan Park initiative this season.

The Tata IPL Fan Park is set to arrive in Margao this weekend with live screenings of IPL matches, entertainment activities and free public entry.

Cricket fans will gather at the SGPDA Ground in Fatorda for two days of match screenings, music and sponsor-led activations.

Tata IPL Fan Park to Bring Live Match Action to Margao

In a press meet on Saturday, the BCCI and the Goa Cricket Association stated that, the Tata IPL Fan Park will be organised at the SGPDA Ground in Fatorda, Margao, on May 16 and 17, bringing live IPL match screenings and fan activities to Goa as part of the tournament’s nationwide outreach programme.

The IPL Fan Parks this season are being conducted across 45 cities in India, with Goa among the selected destinations. The event will feature live broadcasts of IPL matches on giant screens along with music, food stalls, beverages, merchandise counters and sponsor activations aimed at recreating a stadium-like atmosphere for fans.

Entry to the event will be free for the public.

The organisers stated that the Fan Parks are expected to attract large crowds during the ongoing IPL season, with activities including face painting, fan shoutouts and interactive engagement programmes for cricket supporters.

Fans attending the Margao event will also have an opportunity to participate in activities celebrating their favourite IPL teams and players.

The Fan Park in Margao will host the live screening of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on Saturday, May 16, from 6.30 pm onwards.

On Sunday, May 17, screenings will begin from 2.30 pm onwards and will include the matches between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

The venue for the event is the SGPDA Ground opposite Inox Theatre in Fatorda, Margao.

The IPL Fan Park initiative is organised as part of the league’s effort to extend the live match experience to audiences outside host stadium cities.