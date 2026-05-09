Suryansh Shedge credits 'Ricky sir', Iyer for mindset shift

Punjab Kings's Suryansh Shedge credits a crucial mindset shift, guided by Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer, for his standout performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings all-rounder Suryansh Shedge had to wait for his opportunity in IPL 2026 but made a strong dent with a valiant 57 against Gujarat Titans and followed it up with a brisk 25 off 17 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Suryansh Shedge credits Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer for helping him shift his mindset, leading to improved IPL performance.

Regular conversations with Iyer and Ponting helped Shedge focus on preparation, staying present, and trusting his instincts.

Ponting emphasised the importance of preparation and courage, while Iyer focused on technique and attitude.

Shedge believes becoming more instinctive and less pre-meditative has transformed his batting.

Shedge aims to establish himself as an all-rounder and help Punjab Kings win the IPL title.

Punjab Kings all-rounder Suryansh Shedge credited head coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer for helping him undergo a crucial mindset shift that has played a key role in his strong performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

The Mumbai all-rounder said regular conversations with Iyer and Ponting helped him focus on preparation, staying in the present, and trusting his instincts - lessons that have enabled him to make the most of opportunities once he broke into the playing eleven.

Iyer's Influence on Shedge's Batting

"Shreyas bhai told me during an internal match before the IPL that I was batting well and not to overthink. If I had thought about things not in my control, I wouldn't have been able to perform in that situation," Shedge said during a round table on Friday.

"He talks a lot about technique and attitude."

Ponting's Emphasis on Preparation

On Ponting's influence, Shedge said the Australian great has constantly stressed the importance of preparation.

"Ricky sir has been all about preparation and preparation. He says whatever happens, be courageous, back yourself and know that you belong," he said.

Shedge revealed a conversation with Ponting after he had spent the early part of the season on the bench left a lasting impact on him.

"After the fourth and fifth game, he asked me if I was frustrated. At first I said no, but then he asked me to tell him honestly. He said he understood how I was feeling - it's easy to get bogged down and feel negative, but harder to stay in the present and focus on the job ahead so that you're ready when the opportunity comes."

The 23-year-old said that period on the sidelines eventually became a blessing as he got more time to prepare.

"When I wasn't playing, I got one extra month for preparation. I think the attitude that I kept working as hard as possible every day helped me get into the playing eleven."

Shedge's Instinctive Approach to Batting

Shedge, known for his aggressive finishing ability, said his preparation is tailored as per his role in the team.

"I have to be switched on from ball one. That's what I do in net sessions. I give myself scenarios - targets in one over and how to achieve them.

"Preparation-wise, it's not different from the last two years, but the mindset shift has given me the edge."

The youngster added that becoming more instinctive at the crease has also transformed his batting.

"One shift I made was being instinctive and not pre-meditative, even in practice, and that has helped me achieve better success."

Punjab Kings' Prospects and Team Spirit

Despite Punjab Kings' recent dip after a strong start to the campaign, Shedge remained upbeat about the team's prospects.

"Whenever we were winning, we still felt we were not at our best. In the last three games we haven't been at our best. The next four games we will come back stronger, I can guarantee that.

"The focus is on keeping the atmosphere happy and peaceful. Right now we need to stick together as a team."

Backing the team's bowling unit, Shedge dismissed suggestions that Punjab are overly reliant on veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

"You are talking about a GOAT there. He is one of the best spinners in the league and in India. But I won't say we are over-dependent on Chahal."

Shedge also reiterated his long-term ambition.

"I want to establish myself as an all-rounder. But, right now, the only thing in my head is lifting the cup for Punjab Kings."