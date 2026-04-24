IPL 2026: 'Surya Isn't Out of Form But...'

'Teams set field for that restricting his leg side and behind the wicket shots. He needs plan B.'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has scored 157 runs in seven IPL 2026 matches at a strike rate of 142.72. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Wasim Jaffer believes Suryakumar Yadav is being outplanned by opposing teams.

Teams are restricting Suryakumar's leg-side and behind-the-wicket shots.

Jaffer suggests Suryakumar needs a 'Plan B', such as playing straighter or hitting over cover.

Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar Yadav is being outplanned, not outplayed, by opposition teams.

SKY has built his game on fearless, inventive shots behind the wicket. But now, bowlers aren't giving him that space anymore. They are bowling tighter, setting smart fields and waiting for him to take the risk. And it's working.

The concern showed up again when Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Chasing 208, Mumbai were already in trouble at 11/3. Surya tried to rebuild, but his 36 off 30 balls never really shifted the pressure. The game slipped away, ending in heavy defeat.

SKY's Recent Performances

He's had moments including a solid knock against the Delhi Capitals but nothing that truly feels like him at his best.

In seven matches, SKY has scored 157 runs at a strike rate of 142.72.

Jaffer's Advice: A Need for Tactical Flexibility

Jaffer's point is simple: SKY needs another option. When teams shut down his favourite areas, he has to find new ones -- play straighter, trust the ground shots, maybe even be a touch more patient.

'SKY is getting trapped in similar fashion again and again. Teams set field for that restricting his leg side and behind the wicket shots. He needs plan B. Maybe go straighter or hit over covers. Don't be predictable. Too good a player to get caught in the same trap,' Jaffer noted on X

Against Chennai, the dismissal summed it up. Trying to force a sweep off Akeal Hosein, SKY top-edged it straight to Sarfaraz Khan in the deep. A shot we've seen him play before -- just not coming off this time.

With a short break before the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, it's less about a big change and more about a small adjustment.