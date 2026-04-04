Fleming on CSK's strategy, and changing role of finishers in T20s

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming argues that the traditional finisher's role is fading in T20 cricket as teams adopt an aggressive batting approach from the very first ball.

IMAGE: Opener Priyansh Arya gave Punjab Kings the early spark with a blistering 39 off 11 balls, including 3 fours and 4 sixes, against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL match in Chennai on Friday, as they chased down 210 easily. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Stephen Fleming believes the traditional 'finisher' role is becoming less relevant in modern T20 cricket due to the increased aggression from the start of the innings.

He highlights the importance of aggressive batting throughout the innings, noting the team's focus on maintaining high run rates from ball one.

Fleming acknowledges the 'Impact Player' rule has significantly impacted the balance between batting and bowling in T20 cricket.

Shashank Singh praises Priyansh Arya's mental toughness and clarity in his role as an opener for Punjab Kings.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming does not believe the traditional finisher's role holds the same relevance in modern T20 cricket, citing the shift towards all-out aggression from the outset, but expressed confidence in his side's resources.

CSK have overhauled their squad -- the batting unit dominated by top-order specialists -- leaving gaps in the middle and lower order, particularly in the finisher's role.

"Look, I don't think there is a thing called finishers anymore. It's right from ball one, everyone is going at a rate of knots. It's not build up to the 16th over and then go harder. Everyone's going hard from ball one," Fleming told reporters after CSK's five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings.

"So, the run rates of 10, 11, 12 all the way through are what's expected, and you're not really getting the big peaks towards the end. It's just a more aggressive approach to get to 40. So, you actually have to have players all the way through that are going to be aggressive, and that's certainly the team that we've got.

"Keep in mind, we've got Brevis on the sideline, and we've got one of the best finishers in MS (Dhoni) who's injured; so there's some power there, but Brevis through the middle. I'm really content with the pace that we can go."

World Cup-winning India batter Sanju Samson, who was brought in from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the season, struggled in his first two outings.

However, Fleming backed the opener, saying two innings are not a cause for concern.

"He's training well, and when he gets going, he's often a match-winner and wins games. So, two winnings don't define an area of concern at all."

Fleming on the Impact Player Rule

Fleming also called for a better balance between bat and ball, saying the 'Impact Player' rule has tilted the game in favour of batting.

"I think with this competition in particular, the impact player rule has a massive part to play. Other tournaments around the world, it's not as frantic as this," he said.

"I'm not sure how much longer it's here, or if it's here to stay, but that certainly changes the dynamics of cricket and probably sways it a little bit towards batting power."

He added that identifying and securing the right talent has become increasingly challenging as the game evolves.

"Constantly around the world, evaluating what's happening and how guys are playing. One of the greatest challenges in T20 franchise cricket is securing talent. And that, through competitions, is becoming difficult as teams bundle players.

"But we are constantly looking at where the game is going next and trying to secure players that we think will be the next big thing, or where the game will go.

"So, again you say, how long is the impact player rule here? Will all-rounders come back into the game, or will it continue to be a dashes, an aggressive batting style? I don't know. I'd like to see the balance between bat and ball a little bit more. But look, I'm constantly, with others, looking at that and trying to stay as relevant as possible."

Shashank Hails Priyansh Arya

Opener Priyansh Arya's 11-ball 39 provided a flying start to PBKS's chase of 210 and fellow-batter Shashank Singh praised him for his mental clarity.

"We know with IPL, the second season is the most important. Because the teams do find the weaknesses in you. But with Priyansh, what we as a team really liked last year is that he's mentally very tough. He doesn't speak much. But he's very mentally tough," he said.

"He knows his role, and he knows his areas where he can score runs. He's very young, but the way he's matured regarding his batting, I think, is fabulous. I think he will do well for sure because technique was never an issue for him.

"If you see his batting, he is quite compact, he hits the ball well, he tries to middle it, he doesn't try to over hit. So all those things which are required especially by an opener, I think he has it. I am very happy for him."