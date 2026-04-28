IPL 2026: Starc cleared to play from May 1, DC to monitor workload

Axar Patel confirms Mitchell Starc's availability as DC eye a boost in the tournament’s crucial phase.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc adds experience, pace, and death-over expertise to DC bowling attack. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel confirmed that Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has joined the squad and will be available for selection from May 1, subject to workload management.

Key Points Mitchell Starc has joined the Delhi Capitals squad.

Axar Patel confirmed Starc has received the NOC from Cricket Australia.

Starc returns after injury break following Ashes workload and BBL stint.

Return comes at a crucial stage of IPL 2026 for Delhi.

Speaking after DC's loss to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, Axar said Starc has received the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) and is expected to feature in the upcoming matches.

"Yes, Mitchell Starc has joined. He has got the NOC from the 1st, so he can play after that. His workload is being monitored. Whenever he is available, we will look to play him," the DC captain said during the post-match press conference.

Starc's return is expected to bolster Delhi's bowling attack as the team heads into a crucial phase of the tournament. Known for his pace and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations, the left-arm quick could provide much-needed experience and firepower to the Capitals' line-up.

The 36-year-old left-armer has been out of action since late January following a heavy workload during the Ashes, where he was named Player of the Series for claiming 31 wickets at an average of 19.93. Starc bowled over 150 overs across five Tests before featuring in five matches for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

His last appearance came in a game against the Perth Scorchers, where he suffered a fall on his left shoulder and elbow while attempting a catch. Though he took a break in February, lingering soreness upon his return to bowling delayed his IPL arrival.